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Over Rs 1 Crore Seized From Rebel TMC MLA's Office In Bengal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 04, 2026 18:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in West Bengal seized over Rs 1 crore in cash from the office of a rebel TMC MLA in Diamond Harbour, sparking investigations into alleged financial irregularities linked to a local MP's aide.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Over Rs 1 crore in cash was seized on Wednesday from the office of rebel TMC MLA Shamim Ahmed.
  • The seizure occurred in Sarisha area of Diamond Harbour, West Bengal.
  • The raid followed the interrogation of Sumit Roy, an arrested aide of local TMC MP Abishek Banerjee.
  • Roy is in police custody in connection with alleged financial irregularities.
  • The MLA did not respond to queries regarding the seizure.

Over Rs 1 crore in cash was seized on Wednesday from the office of a rebel TMC MLA in Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said.

Investigation Into Cash Seizure

The seizure was made during a raid on the premises of Magrahat West MLA Shamim Ahmed in Sarisha area of Diamond Harbour following interrogation of Sumit Roy, the arrested aide of local TMC MP Abishek Banerjee.

 

Abhishek Majumdar, Additional Superintendent of Police of Diamond Harbour police district, confirmed the seizure at a press conference, and identified the premises as an office of Ahmed.

Roy, who is in police custody in connection with alleged financial irregularities, is being questioned to establish the details of the transactions, police sources added.

The MLA did not respond to queries about the seizure.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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tmc mlacash seizurediamond harbourwest bengal policefinancial irregularities

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