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Delhi Police Seize Over 700 Kg Illegal Firecrackers, One Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 23, 2026 14:38 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Delhi Police have made a significant breakthrough in curbing illegal firecracker trade, seizing over 707 kg of illicit fireworks in Trilokpuri and arresting one individual, with investigations pointing towards a Haryana-based supplier.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police seized over 707 kg of illegal firecrackers in Trilokpuri, east Delhi.
  • Vikas Jain, 37, was arrested after the recovery of the illegal consignment from his residence.
  • A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Explosives Act at Mayur Vihar police station on October 21.
  • Jain allegedly procured the firecrackers from a supplier based in Pataudi in Haryana.
  • Further raids are being planned to trace the source of the consignment and identify others involved in the illegal supply network.

More than 707 kg of illegal firecrackers were seized in east Delhi's Trilokpuri, with police suspecting the consignment was procured from a supplier in Haryana's Pataudi, officials said on Friday.

Police Action Against Illegal Firecrackers

Police arrested Vikas Jain, 37, a resident of Trilokpuri, after the cache of illegal firecrackers was recovered during a raid at his residence, they said.

 

On October 20, a police team raided Central Market in Trilokpuri around 6 pm and recovered 47.7 kg of illegal firecrackers from Jain's possession. He failed to produce a valid licence or permission for their storage and sale, police said.

During further investigation, police recovered another 659.7 kg of firecrackers from his residence, taking the total seizure to more than 707 kg.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Explosives Act was registered at Mayur Vihar police station on October 21, police said.

During questioning, Jain allegedly disclosed that he had procured the firecrackers from a supplier based in Pataudi in Haryana. Police are verifying the payment details and other particulars of the suspected supplier.

The accused has also claimed that he can identify the supplier's godown, and further raids are being planned to trace the source of the consignment and identify others involved in the illegal supply network, officials said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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