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Home  » News » Kanpur: NSI Director, 4 Others Booked For Illegal Tree Felling

Kanpur: NSI Director, 4 Others Booked For Illegal Tree Felling

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 05, 2026 00:18 IST

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An FIR has been registered against the Director of the National Sugar Institute (NSI) and four others in Kanpur for the alleged illegal felling and uprooting of over 600 trees, sparking a police investigation into the environmental damage.

Key Points

  • An FIR has been registered against five persons, including the Director of the National Sugar Institute (NSI), for the alleged illegal felling and uprooting of over 600 trees.
  • The case was filed based on a complaint by Regional Forest Officer Rakesh Pandey, alleging large-scale tree felling without mandatory permission.
  • A forest department inspection revealed evidence of 655 full-grown trees and 67 dwarf oleander plants being felled, with cutting occurring over several months.
  • Police have confirmed the registration of the FIR and stated that an impartial investigation is underway to examine all facts.
  • Following the controversy, entry of outsiders into the NSI campus has reportedly been restricted.

An FIR has been registered against five persons, including the Director of the National Sugar Institute (NSI), for the alleged illegal felling and uprooting of over 600 trees within the institute campus, police said on Thursday.

According to police, those named in the FIR are NSI Director Seema Paroha, private security commander Uday Pratap Singh Rathore, estate officer Vinay Kumar, farm manager Ashok Kumar, and M/s Tiwari Wood Merchant of Anwarganj, besides some unidentified persons.

 

Illegal Tree Felling Allegations Emerge

The case was registered on a complaint filed by Regional Forest Officer Rakesh Pandey, who alleged that large-scale tree felling was carried out without mandatory permission near Gate No. 5 of the institute campus.

The FIR stated that the alleged illegal cutting came to light after complaints were raised by employee organisations. A forest department team that visited the campus on May 27 reportedly returned without inspecting after security personnel informed them that entry could not be granted without the director's approval.

Forest officials later inspected the site on June 2 in the presence of the director and allegedly found evidence indicating that the trees had been cut over several months and that the timber was removed during the night.

Investigation Reveals Extensive Damage

According to the FIR, 655 full-grown trees and 67 dwarf oleander plants were felled. The species allegedly cut included neem, shisham, eucalyptus, gulmohar, gular, siris and bottle brush trees, among others.

During the inspection, officials found 377 stumps that were believed to be around six months old.

Stumps are the bottom portions of trees which remain attached to the ground after a tree has been felled or cut.

The officials also noted that nearly 250 trees were allegedly uprooted using JCB machines. Additionally, some wood stored on the campus was estimated to be eight to ten months old.

Ashutosh Kumar, Kalyanpur assistant commissioner of police, confirmed the registration of the FIR and said the matter was under investigation.

"All facts and aspects related to the case will be examined impartially, and further legal action will be taken based on the evidence that emerges during the investigation," he said.

Following the controversy, the entry of outsiders into the NSI campus has reportedly been restricted.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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