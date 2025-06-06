HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Over 5,000 Covid cases in India, most affected state is...

Over 5,000 Covid cases in India, most affected state is...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 06, 2025 15:22 IST

x

India's active Covid case tally crossed the 5,000 mark with Kerala remaining the most affected state followed by Gujarat, West Bengal and Delhi, according to the Union health ministry data released on Friday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

In view of the increase in cases, the Centre is conducting mock drills to check facility-level preparedness for COVID-19.

All states have been instructed to ensure availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines in view of rising cases of Covid.

 

There are 5,364 active cases in India and four fresh deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Official sources have maintained that most cases are mild and managed under home care.

Since January this year, 55 deaths have been reported in the country. There were a total of 257 active patients in the country on May 22.

A series of technical review meetings were held on June 2 and 3 under chairpersonship of Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) with representatives of Disaster Management Cell, Emergency Management Response (EMR) Cell, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and Central Government Hospitals in Delhi and with representatives from all states and UTs to evaluate the current COVID-19 situation and preparedness measures.

Official sources on June 4 said that State and District surveillance units under IDSP are closely monitoring Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

"Testing is recommended for all admitted SARI cases and 5 per cent of ILI cases as per guidelines and positive SARI samples are sent for Whole Genome Sequencing through the ICMR VRDL network," an official source had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Experts explain: Why are Covid cases rising again
Experts explain: Why are Covid cases rising again
Covid surge: States told to ensure oxygen availability
Covid surge: States told to ensure oxygen availability
COVID: 3 Weeks Deadlier Than 9 Months
COVID: 3 Weeks Deadlier Than 9 Months
Covid Surge: Check Your Health Cover
Covid Surge: Check Your Health Cover
'Next Covid pandemic' far from over: Delhi HC
'Next Covid pandemic' far from over: Delhi HC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Your Grandmother Was Right About Ajwain

webstory image 2

14 Ancient Indian Sweets The World Wants To Protect

webstory image 3

Kashmir Linked To Kanyakumari By Rail!

VIDEOS

PM Modi inaugurates world's highest railway bridge over Chenab river0:47

PM Modi inaugurates world's highest railway bridge over...

Vande Bharat crosses world's highest railway bridge 1:11

Vande Bharat crosses world's highest railway bridge

PM Modi Interacts with USBRL project team, CM Omar, Rly Min Ashwini Vaishnav accompanies1:05

PM Modi Interacts with USBRL project team, CM Omar, Rly...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD