Over 500 kg cocaine worth Rs 5000 cr recovered in Gujarat

In a joint operation, the Delhi police and Gujarat police on Sunday seized 518 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore in Gujarat's Ankleshwar.

IMAGE: Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

With this, 1,289 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic Thailand marijuana worth Rs 13,000 crore have been seized by the law enforcement agencies within a fortnight in Delhi and Gujarat, sources said.

The Delhi police's Special Cell and the Gujarat police on Sunday claimed to have recovered 518 kilograms cocaine during a search conducted at a pharmaceutical company in Ankleshwar.

Value of the seized cocaine in the international market is said to be around Rs 5,000 crore, sources said.

On October 1, the Special Cell raided a warehouse in Delhi's Mahipalpur and seized a consignment of 562 kilograms cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana.

During the course of investigation, on October 10, about 208 kilograms of additional cocaine was recovered from a shop in Ramesh Nagar in Delhi.

The police found that the drugs belonged to a company which had received them from the Ankleshwar-based pharmaceutical firm, the sources said.

Under the leadership of Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, law enforcement agencies are taking forward this policy of zero tolerance against drugs and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Operation of Drugs Free India), they said.