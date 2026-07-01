Over 46,000 in six districts hit by Assam floods as Brahmaputra overflows

The flood situation in Assam has significantly deteriorated, affecting thousands across six districts, with Dhemaji bearing the brunt and reporting the first casualty of the season.

IMAGE: A view of the flood effected Dhemaji district, Assam, on June 29, 2026 . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Assam's flood situation shows no improvement, impacting 46,000 people across six districts.

Dhemaji district is the worst-hit, with 45,841 residents affected by the deluge.

One fatality has been reported in Dhemaji, marking the first flood-related death this year.

Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are flowing above danger levels, submerging over 3,809 hectares of cropland.

Relief efforts are underway with four camps operational, while over 88,000 animals are also affected.

Assam's flood situation showed no signs of improvement on July 1, Wednesday, with the deluge affecting 46,000 people in six districts of the state and Dhemaji being the worst-hit, according to an official bulletin.

The Assam state disaster management authority (ASDMA) said on Tuesday night that one woman died in floodwaters in Sissiborgaon in Dhemaji district, the first casualty in the deluge this year.

Widespread Impact And Relief Efforts

Two major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were flowing above the danger level, with damage to infrastructure reported in various parts of the state. Crop land of more than 3,809 hectares remained under floodwaters, the bulletin said.

The ASDMA said 46,938 people in 10 revenue circles and 221 villages of Dhemaji, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Chirang, Lakhimpur and Biswanath are reeling under floodwaters.

Dhemaji is the worst-hit with 45,841 people affected by the deluge. More than 450 displaced people took shelter in four relief camps, while another six relief distribution centres were also operational. Over 88,000 animals have been affected, the bulletin added.