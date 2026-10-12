Over 30,000 police deployed in Delhi ahead of Oppn march to SC

Delhi is under stringent security as over 30,000 personnel are deployed for an opposition protest march to the Supreme Court against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

IMAGE: Heavy security deploy at the Inner Circle of Connaught Place during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi is on high alert for the third consecutive day on Monday, with over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed.

Opposition parties are marching to the Supreme Court on Monday to demand an end to "vote chori" and the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Six Delhi Metro stations' entry and exit gates will remain closed till 4 pm, and security has been tightened at borders, railway stations, and bus terminals.

More than 120 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are assisting Delhi Police, with the New Delhi district divided into 20 monitoring zones.

The protests follow a report claiming internal differences within the poll body, with two election commissioners objecting multiple times over the last 10 months.

Delhi was on high alert for the third consecutive day on Monday, with over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the capital ahead of an opposition protest march to the Supreme Court to intensify the agitation against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Protests against Kumar over the weekend saw thousands, including Cockroach Janta Party leaders and former chief ministers, being detained by police.

Opposition parties announced on October 11 that they would march to the Supreme Court on Monday to demand an end to "vote chori" and the resignation of the chief election commissioner (CEC).

Security Measures In Place

The entry and exit gates at six Delhi Metro stations will remain closed till 4 pm in view of the opposition's protest.

Security has been tightened at the city's borders, railway stations, bus terminals and other sensitive locations to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain law and order, Delhi Police officials said.

Police have intensified vehicle checks at the borders and stepped up verification drives at hotels, guest houses, lodges and dharamshalas, they said.

Monitoring And Deployment

More than 120 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are assisting Delhi Police in managing the situation.

The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones, with joint commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners monitoring developments on the ground, the officials said.

Special commissioners heading various units are also keeping a close watch on the situation.

Social media platforms are also being monitored for attempts to mobilise protesters, according to the officials.

Background To The Protests

The protests against Kumar come days after a report in The Indian Express claimed internal differences within the poll body, with election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objecting on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months, including on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.