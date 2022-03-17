News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Over 3 lakh kids in 12-14 age group get Covid vaccine on Day 1

Over 3 lakh kids in 12-14 age group get Covid vaccine on Day 1

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 17, 2022 12:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Over 3 lakh children between 12 and 14 years have received their first shot of Covid vaccine taking the total doses administered in the country to over 180.80 crore, according to Union health ministry data.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student in the age group of 12 to 14 years, at the Civil Hospital, in Lucknow, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

The vaccination against COVID-19 in the age group of 12-14 years started on Wednesday with Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, two doses of which are to be administered 28 days apart.

As of March 1, 2021, there were 4.7 crore children aged 12 and 13 years in the country.

 

More than 2.15 crore precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to healthcare and frontline workers, and those aged above 60 years.

All people aged 60 and above have been made eligible for the precaution dose to Covid vaccine.

The prioritisation and sequencing of the dose would be based on the completion of nine months to 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, with the healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

Vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of the vaccines to the healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Covid or no, kid will be kids
Covid or no, kid will be kids
Should Children Get COVID-19 Vaccine?
Should Children Get COVID-19 Vaccine?
Govt issues new Covid guidelines for children
Govt issues new Covid guidelines for children
What's delaying new Yogi Adityanath govt in UP?
What's delaying new Yogi Adityanath govt in UP?
Lillee's emotional tribute to Rod Marsh at funeral
Lillee's emotional tribute to Rod Marsh at funeral
Dom's Take: What Broke Congress' Back?
Dom's Take: What Broke Congress' Back?
The Godfather: A Hell to Make
The Godfather: A Hell to Make
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

PHOTOS: India begins vaccinating 12-14 age group

PHOTOS: India begins vaccinating 12-14 age group

How parents enabled Covid vax trials for children

How parents enabled Covid vax trials for children

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances