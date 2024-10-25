News
Over 25 flights receive bomb threats on Friday; 275 planes in 12 days

Over 25 flights receive bomb threats on Friday; 275 planes in 12 days

Source: PTI
October 25, 2024 19:31 IST
More than 25 domestic and international flights operated by Indian carriers received bomb threats on Friday, according to sources.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

An IndiGo spokesperson on Friday said 7 of its flights, including 6E 87 from Kozhikode to Dammam, got security-related alerts.

 

The sources in the know said around 7 flights each of IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet got the threats while 6 flights of Air India received the threats.

IndiGo's six other flights -- 6E 2099 (Udaipur to Delhi), 6E 11 (Delhi to Istanbul), 6E 58 (Jeddah to Mumbai), 6E 17 (Mumbai to Istanbul), 6E 108 (Hyderabad to Chandigarh) and 6E 133 (Pune to Jodhpur) received the threats.

"Flight 6E 2099, operating from Udaipur to Delhi, received a bomb threat. Following security agency guidelines, the aircraft was redirected to isolation bay before take-off and standard operating procedures were followed. All passengers were safely disembarked," the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

In 12 days, more than 275 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received bomb threats.

Most of the threats were issued through social media.

The government has asked social media platforms Meta and X to share data about hoax bomb threat messages to airlines and has started identifying those behind such activities.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Over 80 flights receive bomb threats today

Over 80 flights receive bomb threats today

