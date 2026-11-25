Jammu Police have made a significant breakthrough in their anti-narcotics efforts, arresting four suspected drug peddlers and seizing 21.8 kg of cannabis in the Janipur area on Wednesday evening.

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Key Points Four suspected drug peddlers were arrested in Jammu's Janipur area on Wednesday evening.

Police recovered 21.8 kg of suspected cannabis during a vehicle checking operation.

The arrests were made as part of the ongoing anti-narcotics drive, Operation Sanjeevani.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify the drug trafficking network.

Police arrested four suspected drug peddlers and recovered 21.8 kg of suspected cannabis during a checking operation in the Janipur area here on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Anti-Narcotics Drive Leads To Arrests

Police said a team from Janipur police station intercepted a car (Maruti Suzuki Ignis) near Paloura Talab on suspicion and recovered approximately 21 kg and 800 grams of contraband during a search and seized the vehicle.

A case has been registered at Janipur police station, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the contraband and identify the forward and backward linkages of the drug trafficking network, they said.

The arrests were made as part of the ongoing anti-narcotics drive under Operation Sanjeevani, police said, urging the public to share information about drug-related activities.