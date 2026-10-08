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Major Heroin Haul By Punjab Police Near Border

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 08, 2026 20:32 IST 2 Minutes Read

Punjab Police, in a significant joint operation with the BSF, successfully seized over 20 kg of heroin in Ferozepur on Thursday, believed to have been airdropped by a drone from across the border.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Punjab Police and BSF recovered 20.298 kg of heroin during a joint search operation on Thursday.
  • The heroin packets were airdropped from across the border using a drone.
  • The drugs were found in a jute sack in agriculture fields at Padhri village near border outpost Pachharian.
  • Other items recovered included rods, motorcycles, pliers, iron wires, and silver anklets with Pakistani jeweller markings.
  • Police are currently investigating the case.

Punjab Police recovered 20.298 kg heroin during a joint search operation with the BSF, officials said on Thursday.

Major Drug Haul Near Border

The packets of heroin were airdropped with the help of a drone from across the border, they said.

 

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said acting on a tip off, a joint search operation was carried out by the police along with BSF during which 20 packets of heroin weighing 20.298 kg were recovered in a jute sack from the agriculture fields at Padhri village near border outpost Pachharian.

The SSP said that along with the heroin, 12 rods, two motorcycles, one plier and two iron wires were also recovered.

The police also recovered three pairs of silver anklets packed in a jeweller's pouch. The wording printed on the pouch indicated that the anklets had been made by "Ali Waqar Jewellers", located in the Main Bazaar of Kasur, Pakistan.

The SSP said the police is investigating the case.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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