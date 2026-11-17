Uttar Pradesh has released its draft electoral roll ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, featuring 13.58 crore voters.

IMAGE: People arrive for document verification under the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Uttar Pradesh's draft electoral roll for the 2027 assembly elections lists 13.58 crore voters, including 6.20 crore women.

The draft roll shows a net increase of 18,84,113 voters compared to the final electoral roll published on April 10, 2026.

The claims and objections period is open from November 17 to December 16, during which citizens can apply for inclusion, deletion, or correction.

Special camps will be organised at all 1,73,730 polling stations across UP on November 21, 22, 28, and 29 to facilitate the process.

The final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027, after the disposal of all claims and objections.

Uttar Pradesh's draft electoral roll published on Tuesday ahead of the 2027 assembly elections has 13.58 crore voters, including 6.20 crore women, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said.

This marks an increase of over 18 lakh voters during the Special Summary Revision (SSR) post Special Intensive Revision (SIR) published in April, he said.

Addressing a press conference at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, Rinwa said the draft electoral roll under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027 contains 13,58,68,905 voters, comprising 7,38,58,510 men, 6,20,06,353 women and 4,042 third-gender voters.

The draft list also includes 11,83,352 voters in the 18-19 age group, he said.

Key Dates And How To Participate

"The claims and objections period will remain open from November 17 to December 16, during which eligible citizens can apply for inclusion, deletion or correction of entries in the electoral roll through Forms 6, 7 and 8, respectively," Rinwa said.

The final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027, after the disposal of claims and objections by December 28, he added.

Rinwa said the draft roll has registered a net increase of 18,84,113 voters compared to the final electoral roll published on April 10, 2026, following the SIR.

Of these, the number of women voters increased by 10,96,828, while male voters registered an increase of 7,87,449. The number of third-gender voters declined by 164 during the period, he said.

The number of voters between the ages of 18 and 19 years has gone down from 17,63,360 in April to 11,83,352 in November, marking a change of 5,80,008 names, he added.

The gender ratio in the electoral roll has improved from 834 to 840 women per 1,000 male voters, while the elector-population ratio increased marginally from 55.17 to 55.95 per cent, Rinwa said.

He clarified that the "electoral roll remains dynamic throughout the year" and that eligible citizens can apply for inclusion, deletion or correction of entries even after the publication of the final list following a revision exercise.

Special Camps And Verification Process

To facilitate the process, special camps will be organised at all 1,73,730 polling stations across UP on November 21, 22, 28 and 29, from 10 am to 4 pm.

"Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will remain present at the polling stations with copies of the draft electoral roll and sufficient application forms," he said.

Citizens can check their names and the accuracy of their particulars during these camps. Those seeking inclusion will need to carry a passport-size colour photograph and valid documents establishing their date of birth and residence. Aadhaar is also an accepted document, Rinwa said.

He said special efforts would be made during the claims and objections period to include eligible citizens, particularly young people and women, in the electoral roll and ensure the accuracy of voter details.

The revision is being undertaken with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date. Its objective is to include all eligible citizens who have attained the age of 18 by that date and remove entries of deceased, permanently shifted and duplicate voters to ensure an updated and error-free electoral roll, he said.

Addressing The Voter Gap

Comparing the draft electoral roll with population projections for 2026, Rinwa said UP has an estimated 16.16 crore citizens aged 18 years and above, against 13.58 crore names currently on the draft list, indicating a gap of around 2.58 crore.

He said the estimated number of eligible women was 7.84 crore, against 6.20 crore women on the electoral roll, while the corresponding figures for men were 8.32 crore and 7.38 crore.

"The population projections also indicated that around 84.47 lakh people in the 18-19 age group should be in the state, whereas only 11.83 lakh voters from this age group featured in the draft roll," he said.

Rinwa said the figures were based on the population projections published in July 2020 by the National Commission on Population under the Union Health Ministry and would be used to guide efforts to make the electoral roll more inclusive.

Online Verification And Support

He urged citizens to check their names and particulars in the draft electoral roll through the Chief Electoral Officer's official website, ceouttarpradesh.nic.in, under the 'Voter Services' section.

Explaining the online facility, Rinwa said, "voters could search for their names using their Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, registered mobile number or personal details."

He cautioned that "possession of a voter ID card did not necessarily mean that a person's name was still on the electoral roll", and urged people to verify the status of their own names as well as those of their family members.

"The search facility also provides details of the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO) and Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), including their mobile numbers, enabling voters to contact officials in case of discrepancies," he said.

Rinwa said voters who find their names missing can submit Form 6, while those seeking corrections in their particulars or addition of mobile numbers can use Form 8.

He appealed to media organisations to publicise the online verification facility, saying wider awareness would help make the electoral roll more inclusive, comprehensive and error-free.