News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Over 10K cops deployed for I-Day security in Delhi; heavy vehicle banned

Over 10K cops deployed for I-Day security in Delhi; heavy vehicle banned

August 15, 2024 00:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With a few hours left for the Independence Day celebration, the Delhi police beefed up security arrangements in the city by deploying over 10,000 cops and 3,000 traffic police personnel, officials said.

IMAGE: The Delhi Police personnel monitor the feed from hundreds of CCTV cameras installed in various locations after security tightened on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, at the Tughlaq Road Delhi Police CCTV Control Room, in New Delhi, August 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

All borders of the national capital will be sealed for the entry of commercial and heavy vehicles by Thursday midnight apart from heavy police deployment, they said.

Additionally, 700 AI-based facial recognition cameras have been installed in Central and New Delhi, they added.

 

"All borders of the national capital from Haryana-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh-Delhi will be sealed after 11.30 pm on Wednesday for the entry of commercial heavy vehicles movements. The vehicles which will enter the national capital will be checked properly," a senior police officer said.

"We conducted mock drills at Connaught Place and Parliament Street as New Delhi is considered VVIP area. We have deployed additional force to maintain law and order," deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

Additional police teams and paramilitary forces have been deployed at various locations including IGI Airport, railway stations, bus stands, malls, metro stations and markets, the officials said.

On the occasion of Independence Day, more than 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed to regulate the traffic and at major junctions across the national capital, and also on roads connecting the border to the Red Fort.

"Deployment of security agencies have already been made in Red Fort. We have procured 700 AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras to ensure robust security arrangements for Independence Day," a senior police officer said.

These cameras have high-resolution pan-tilt-zoom features, allowing identification of a person from a distance, the officer said.

A smartphone-based application will be used to verify the identity of people coming to attend the event at the Red Fort, he said.

In addition, snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers and sharpshooters will be positioned at strategic locations for the security of the prime minister and other VVIP guests, he added.

Meanwhile, police have issued a traffic advisory, imposing certain restrictions on movement around the Red Fort area on Thursday for the convenience of those invited at the main and for security reasons.

It also reiterated the prohibition imposed on August 1 on the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as para-gliders, UAVs, hot air balloons and small size powered aircraft over the city till Thursday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
 
Print this article
Atishi snubbed, LG picks Gahlot to hoist flag on I-Day
Atishi snubbed, LG picks Gahlot to hoist flag on I-Day
I-Day: NSG commandos conducts security drills
I-Day: NSG commandos conducts security drills
To Those Who Fought The Good Fight
To Those Who Fought The Good Fight
Country gears up for 78th I-Day amid tight security
Country gears up for 78th I-Day amid tight security
Vinesh deserved Silver: Perturbed coach on CAS verdict
Vinesh deserved Silver: Perturbed coach on CAS verdict
In a first, 13 Maoist-hit villages to hoist tricolour
In a first, 13 Maoist-hit villages to hoist tricolour
Proteas captain seeks 'ruthless' batting vs Windies
Proteas captain seeks 'ruthless' batting vs Windies

More like this

I-Day: 700 face detection cameras for Delhi security

I-Day: 700 face detection cameras for Delhi security

August 15, 1947: How I Celebrated Freedom

August 15, 1947: How I Celebrated Freedom

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances