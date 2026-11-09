Delhi Police Seize Over 1000 Kg Meat Suspected To Be Beef

Delhi authorities have seized over 1000 kg of meat, suspected to be beef, from a railway yard, prompting an investigation into the mislabelled consignment transported from Hyderabad.

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Key Points Over 1000 kg of meat, suspected to be beef, was seized from a Delhi railway yard on Sunday.

The consignment, weighing 1,286.35 kg, arrived from Hyderabad at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

The parcels were booked under "Mutton" and "Meat" descriptions, raising suspicion.

Samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination to confirm the nature of the meat.

Police and railway authorities are completing legal formalities, with further action pending forensic results.

A consignment of over 1000 kg of meat, suspected to contain beef, was seized from a railway yard in Delhi, following information received from the Railway Vigilance unit, police said.

Twenty parcels of meat, weighing 1,286.35 kg in total, were brought from Hyderabad at the New Washing Line of Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in a train (Dakshin Express-12721) on Sunday, they said.

Investigation Initiated Over Suspected Beef

The consignments were booked under the descriptions of "Mutton" and "Meat", but were suspected to contain beef, prompting authorities to initiate an investigation, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, information about the meat consignment was received from the Railway Vigilance unit at Baroda House at 9 am on November 8.

Following the information, police teams reached the spot. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and a veterinary doctor were also called to collect samples from the seized material.

Forensic Examination And Legal Procedures

"The samples will be examined to ascertain the nature of the meat and establish whether the consignment contained beef," the police officer said.

Teams of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) were also present at the spot.

Police said the required legal formalities, including documentation through the e-Sakshya platform, were being completed. Further action will be taken after the completion of the necessary procedures.