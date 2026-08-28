Over 1,000 evacuated from Tibet-Nepal border after flash floods

Learn about the critical situation at the Tibet-Nepal border where devastating flash floods have necessitated the evacuation of over 1,000 people and raised concerns about a potential barrier lake breach.

IMAGE: A rescuer helps a woman to move through a muddy road following flash floods and a mudslide in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 28, 2026. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Key Points Over 1,000 individuals, including 555 tourists, have been evacuated from Gyirong County following severe flash floods near the Tibet-Nepal border.

The devastating floods have resulted in casualties, with three deaths in Tibet and 469 in Nepal, alongside hundreds still missing.

Emergency services, including civil aviation, have been deployed to transport rescue personnel and essential supplies to the affected region.

Infrastructure, including roads, communications, and power, was severely impacted, with ongoing efforts to restore essential services.

A Level-IV alert has been issued due to a newly formed barrier lake, posing a significant risk of breaching and causing further downstream flooding.

Chinese officials on Friday said more than 1,000 people, including 555 tourists, have been evacuated from Gyirong County near the Tibet-Nepal border after devastating flash floods that caused heavy casualties.

The flash floods struck Gyirong Port in the Tibet Autonomous Region on Wednesday, sweeping through villages and towns near the China-Nepal border area. Three people were killed in Tibet and 469 in Nepal, while hundreds of others remain missing.

Mass Evacuations And Rescue Operations

A total of 499 villagers and construction workers as well as 555 affected tourists were evacuated in Gyirong County and transferred under the coordination of cultural and tourism authorities, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

No tourist remains stranded in the area now, according to the state-run Global Times. Residents affected by the flash floods in Gyirong County have been resettled, and all stranded tourists have been transferred, Xinhua quoted local authorities as saying.

Civil aviation authorities also joined the rescue efforts.

By Thursday, civil aviation services had transported 324 rescue personnel and delivered 24 tonnes of rescue equipment, daily necessities and medical supplies to the disaster-hit area, providing support for emergency response and the relocation of affected residents, the report said.

Infrastructure Damage And Barrier Lake Threat

Roads leading to the port on the Chinese side were cut off by the flash floods, which also impacted communications and power supplies.

State-run CGTV reported that phased progress has been made in restoring emergency communication support and infrastructure.

One telecom base station has been successfully restored, two new base stations have been put into operation and 5G inter-network roaming functionality has been simultaneously activated, the report quoted the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology as saying.

Late on Thursday, China sounded a Level-IV alert, warning that a newly formed barrier lake at the confluence of two rivers faces a high risk of breaching and flooding downstream areas.

Chinese authorities estimate that about 2 million cubic metres of water had accumulated in the barrier lake near the confluence of Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers, with another 3 million cubic metres potentially flowing into it over the next three days, raising concerns that the natural barrier could breach.