Over 100 Maha tourists stranded in flood-affected Nepal

Discover how the Maharashtra government is actively coordinating efforts and setting up helplines to assist over 100 of its citizens stranded in the devastating flash floods in Nepal.

IMAGE: A view of the second tranche of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) materials being dispatched for flood-ravaged Nepal in the IAF's C-17 aircraft from the Hindon Airport, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, August 27, 2026. Photograph: @MEAIndia X/ANI Photo

Key Points Over 100 Maharashtra tourists are estimated to be stranded in flood-affected Nepal.

The Maharashtra State Emergency Operations Centre is coordinating rescue and information gathering efforts.

Helpline numbers and a 24-hour control room have been established for assistance.

Flash floods in Nepal have caused significant devastation, impacting many Indian tourists.

Authorities are actively collecting and verifying information on all stranded individuals.

At least 114 tourists from Maharashtra are estimated to be stranded in flood-hit Nepal, with 53 of them confirmed safe, state officials said on Thursday. The figures were likely to be revised as information was still being collected, they said.

Around 61 persons were visiting the Himalayan nation through a tour agency, Richa Tours Pvt Ltd, while the remaining were travelling independently, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said.

Of the 114 stranded tourists, 53 were confirmed safe in the Saga Mansarovar area, according to the state Disaster Management Department.

Maharashtra's Response To The Crisis

Flash floods on Wednesday wreaked havoc across three districts in Nepal, leaving more than 350 dead and many, including more than 300 Indian tourists.

The SEOC said it was in touch with Richa Tours Pvt Ltd. It was also coordinating with the Union home ministry's Integrated Control Room-Emergency Response in New Delhi.

Assistance And Helplines For Stranded Citizens

The Disaster Management Department appealed to people to share information about their relatives or other persons stranded in Nepal through its helpline numbers 9321587143, 1070 and 022-22027990.

The department has also set up a helpline desk and urged people to provide details to facilitate coordination and assistance.

The SEOC has provided a web-based link to collect information on stranded people and circulated it through the media, while district collectors have been asked to gather and verify details.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday said a 24-hour control room has been set up at the Mantralaya and appealed to Maharashtra residents requiring any assistance to contact it through the helpline numbers of the Disaster Management Department. Citizens can also email controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in.