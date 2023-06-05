Our responsibility isn't over yet: Emotional rail min

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that their goal is to make missing persons' family members to find them as soon as possible after the horrific triple train accident that took place in Odisha's Balasore on June 2.

IMAGE: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw waves at a goods train as train services resume on the section where the accident happened on Friday, near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district, Sunday night. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

"Our objective is to ensure that all the missing persons' family members find them as soon as possible. Our responsibility is not over yet," said a visibly emotional Vaishnaw as he announced the restoration of the accident affected section.

The first train on the section where the accident happened in Balasore started its journey at around 10.40 pm on Sunday, 51 hours after the horrific crash which killed 275 people, officials said.

The goods train was seen off by Vaishnaw as scores of mediapersons and railway officials looked on.

The train carrying coal is headed towards Rourkela Steel plant from Vizag port and is running on the same track where the ill-fated Bangalore-Howrah train met with the tragedy on Friday.

The Howrah-bound train crashed with the capsized bogies of the Coromandel Express which had collided with a stationary freight train seconds earlier.