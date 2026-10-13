'Our path is independent': DMK exits INDIA bloc, cites Congress 'betrayal'

The DMK has officially announced its departure from the INDIA bloc, accusing the Congress of "betrayal" and asserting its commitment to an independent political trajectory in Tamil Nadu.

IMAGE: DMK President MK Stalin shares a video message criticising Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s assembly speech, in Chennai, September 10, 2026. Photograph: @mkstalin X/ANI Video Grab

Key Points The DMK on Monday declared its exit from the INDIA bloc, citing "betrayal" by the Congress party.

The Dravidian party accused TNCC chief B Manickam Tagore and other Congress leaders of making unsavoury remarks and acting as "sleeper cells," leading to DMK's electoral defeat.

The DMK warned Congress leaders against continued slander, stating it would carry serious political consequences.

The party asserted its independent political path forward and stated it is under no obligation to participate in Congress-led agitations.

The DMK also criticised the TVK and its leader Vijay for allegedly suppressing youth protests against the SIR process in Tamil Nadu.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Monday asserted that it had exited the INDIA bloc after the Congress "betrayal" and hence need not participate in the Congress-led agitations, emphasising its path is now independent.

Reasons For DMK's Departure

The Dravidian party reiterated that SIR in Tamil Nadu and also the alleged unsavoury remarks made by TNCC chief B Manickam Tagore and other leaders had led to the defeat of the DMK at the hustings.

"While being part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, the comments made by some Congress party cadres like Manickam Tagore, Girish Chodankar, and Praveen Chakravarthy about the DMK every day were also a reason. Due to this, the reputation and unity of the alliance was questioned in the public arena," the DMK said in a statement.

While being part of the DMK alliance, the Congress acted as a "sleeper cell of another party" and due to this, the work of those who sincerely worked for the success of the alliance within the Congress party was wasted.

DMK's Warning To Congress Leaders

Mounting a scathing attack on Tagore and a few other Congress leaders who breached the coalition ethics, the DMK warned him against making uncalled-for remarks against the Dravidian party or face severe political fallout.

In the sharply worded statement, the Principal Opposition party strongly criticised Tagore, Girish Chodankar and Praveen Chakravarthy for being responsible for the electoral setback of the DMK-led alliance.

"Tagore is making baseless and opportunistic allegations regarding the DMK's stand on the Election Commission's Special Summary Revision (SIR) process. Continued slander would carry serious consequences," the DMK warned, clarifying its current alignment.

Betrayal And Independent Path

The DMK emphasised that it exited the INDIA bloc following alleged breaches of alliance ethics by certain Congress "parasites". It is under no obligation to participate in protests organised by the alliance.

"Following the betrayal by the Congress parasites against the DMK, breaching alliance ethics for the sake of ministerial berths, the DMK walked out of the India alliance," the Dravidian party said, referring to the Congress move to support the government formation under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in May.

It further said, "Having discarded the burden of such political liabilities, popular support for the DMK has surged, as reflected in recent by-election results."

Broader Political Implications

Further, the DMK flayed the TVK and its leader Vijay, accusing the party of suppressing youth protests against the SIR in Tamil Nadu.

It questioned why Congress leaders like Tagore have remained silent on CM Vijay's position regarding the CEC resignation while directing criticism toward the DMK.

Reiterating its historical record in spearheading anti-BJP coalitions in Tamil Nadu over two consecutive parliamentary elections, the DMK declared that it required no lessons in political courage or alliance strategy.

The party will chart its own path forward. "Our path is an independent one," the DMK said, and asked Congress leaders to focus on their own coalition dynamics rather than attacking non-alliance parties.