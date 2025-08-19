Opposition to name joint VP candidate on Tuesday, South face-off likely

Opposition parties are likely to declare their joint vice-presidential candidate on Tuesday after another round of meetings, in what is likely to be a "south versus south" contest for the second-highest constitutional post in the country.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with INDIA bloc leaders during a dinner meeting at Rahul Gandhi's residence in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Several opposition leaders met at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence here on Monday evening and discussed names for their joint candidate for the vice-president's post. Certain names were suggested, including some from Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajnath Singh reached out to the leaders of some opposition parties, including Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, for unanimously electing the new vice-president and sought their support for C P Radhakrishnan's candidature.

However, sources said the opposition is likely to contest the September 9 vice-presidential election by fielding a joint candidate. It wants to field a non-political face who has national standing and stature for the second-top constitutional position.

The sources said senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders have proposed the name of an Indian Space Research Organisation scientist, who hails from Tamil Nadu and is well respected, for the vice-president's post. The Congress is on board for this candidature.

The name of senior DMK leader Tiruchi Siva is also doing the rounds, but discussions are yet to be held with other opposition leaders regarding this.

Siva, however, refused to comment, saying his leadership will take a call on the issue.

NDA nominee Radhakrishnan hails from Tamil Nadu, which will go to polls in 2026.

The meeting at Kharge's residence came a day after the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced Maharashtra Governor Radhakrishnan as its nominee for the vice-president's post.

Opposition leaders, including CPI-M general secretary M A Baby, TMC's Derek O'Brien, RJD's Prem Chand Gupta, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, DMK's Kanimozhi and JMM's Lok Sabha leader Vijay Hansda, were present at the meeting.

Kharge and other senior Congress leaders also held discussions with top leaders of other parties. They spoke to them over the phone and discussed some names.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh later said a meeting of opposition leaders would again be held on Tuesday.

"A meeting of leaders of all Opposition parties in Parliament will be held at 12:30 PM tomorrow Tuesday Aug 19th at 10, Rajaji Marg," Ramesh said in a post on X. He, however, did not divulge any further details.

BJP president J P Nadda, while announcing Radhakrishnan's nomination after a meeting of the party's parliamentary board on Sunday, said the NDA will speak to the opposition parties to arrive at a consensus for the vice-presidential election.

The BJP has fielded a candidate from Tamil Nadu keeping in view next year's Assembly election and hoping that the ruling DMK in the southern state would extend support to its nominee. However, the DMK is likely to spring a surprise by announcing the name of another candidate from Tamil Nadu for the post.

The Congress-led INDIA opposition bloc earlier announced its decision to field a joint "non-political" candidate for the election.

The vice-presidential election, necessitated by the sudden resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, is scheduled for September 9. The last date for filing nominations is August 21.