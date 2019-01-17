Opposition rally will be the death knell for BJP: Mamata

January 17, 2019 22:19 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the mega opposition rally being hosted by the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata on January 19 would sound the 'death knell' for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha polls and regional parties would be the deciding factor.

She also claimed that the BJP's seat count in the general election will not cross more than 125.

The number of seats that the state parties will win will be much more than the BJP's, she further claimed.

"The federal parties, that is the regional parties, will be the deciding factor after the elections," she told newsmen in Kolkata.

"The rally will sound the death knell for BJP ... Obviously they (BJP) will not cross more than 125 seats," she said in reply to a question.

"Every political party has a vision ... This will be a grand alliance of people," Banerjee said about the rally.

She visited the Brigade Parade grounds in Kolkata, the venue of the rally, to check the arrangements.

Asked whether the rally would be like the one she held in 1993 against the then ruling Left Front in the West Bengal, Banerjee said, "I was then a leader of the state Youth Congress. But now there will various opposition leaders who will be attending the rally.

"I don't want to say anything, let them (opposition leaders) say. I want to hear them. Everything will be based on consensus," she added.

Banerjee said the rally would start from 12 noon. "Several leaders will attend and everybody will speak more or less. They will address the nation."

Asked to comment on Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati not attending the rally, she said the party's senior leader Satish Chandra Mishra will be in Kolkata.

"This is a big thing for us." Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi will attend the programme, she said.

"I have come here to look at the security arrangements as so many former and present chief ministers, former prime minister and several important leaders will be attending the rally. We are all waiting for them," she said.

Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal, H Kumaraswamy, N Chandrababu Naidu, former prime minister H D Devegowda, former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's M K Stalin, besides dissident BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha are among those likely to attend the mega rally.