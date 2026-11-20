Opposition Members of Parliament are scrutinising the transparency of the Joint Committee examining the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, raising critical questions about stakeholder engagement and the accuracy of meeting records.

IMAGE: A view of the Rajya Sabha proceedings. Photograph: ANI Photo/Sansad TV

Key Points Opposition members of the Joint Committee of Parliament have raised transparency concerns regarding the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill panel's proceedings.

Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson sought details on stakeholder representations, alleging many organisations received no acknowledgement or chance to depose before the committee.

JPC chairman Sanjay Jaiswal denied claims about unprovided minutes, stating they are available on the member portal and calling the allegations a "blatant lie" and a delaying tactic.

Opposition members also objected to the inaccurate recording of meeting minutes, seeking detailed verbatim transcripts of all meetings held so far.

They emphasised that complete records are essential for transparency, accountability, and effective participation in future committee meetings.

A group of Opposition members part of the Joint Committee of Parliament examining the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill have raised concerns over the transparency of the panel's proceedings, questioning both the handling of stakeholder representations and the recording of its meetings.

In a letter to committee chairman Sanjay Jaiswal, Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson has sought details of representations and objections received from stakeholders, alleging that several organisations which submitted their concerns had neither received acknowledgements nor been given an opportunity to depose before the committee.

Listing 12 representations received between September 22 and November 18, Wilson said several organisations, including religious institutions, charitable trusts and NGOs from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, had expressed willingness to appear before the committee.

Allegations Of Mismanagement And Lack Of Transparency

Reacting to the letter, JPC chairman Sanjay Jaiswal said that minutes of the meeting were always provided to each of the members and they will be given a verbatim account as sought.

"The claim that minutes were not given is a blatant lie. I challenge them to open the member portal where minutes are available," Jaiswal said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP also alleged that this was a delaying tactic by the members.

He questioned the absence of transparent criteria for selecting witnesses and sought directions to ensure that all representations were placed before committee members.

He has also sought the circulation of copies of all representations, details of action taken on each submission and a fresh, publicly announced deadline for receiving objections. Wilson further urged the committee to undertake a study visit to Hyderabad to hear stakeholders from the region.

Concerns Over Meeting Record Accuracy

Separately, several committee members from the opposition side have written to Jaiswal objecting to the manner in which the proceedings are being recorded.

They alleged that questions raised by members and replies and clarifications provided by other members and witnesses were not being adequately or accurately reflected in the meeting minutes.

Seeking detailed minutes and verbatim transcripts of all meetings held so far, they urged the chairman to circulate the records among members at the earliest and ensure comprehensive recording of proceedings in future.

The letter has been signed by several members, including A Raja, Capt Viriato Fernandes, P Wilson, Anto Antony and E T Mohammed Basheer, among others.

The members said complete records were essential for transparency, accountability and proper documentation, and would help them participate effectively in the committee's future meets.