Opposition protests force LS adjournment as Parliament stalemate continues

The deadlock has persisted in Parilament since the start of the Monsoon session as the Opposition parties initially protested over the NEET paper leaks and alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House amid Opposition protest during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, August 5, 2026. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Relentless protests by Opposition parties forced the adjournment of the Lok Sabha for the day after the passage of the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill without a debate on Wednesday, with the government accusing them of coming to the House to disrupt proceedings and not for discussion.

Key Points Questioning the intent of the Opposition parties, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the leaders for performing skits in Parliament House complex to protest alleged theft of donation at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members started raising slogans and disrupted the Question Hour.

A visibly upset Birla said raising slogans inside and outside the House was not good for democracy.

The deadlock has persisted in Parilament since the start of the Monsoon session as the Opposition parties initially protested over the NEET paper leaks and alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

They later pressed for a discussion on police action against protesting students and also demanded the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and their statements.

Questioning the intent of the Opposition parties, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the leaders for performing skits in Parliament House complex to protest alleged theft of donation at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

He alleged that the Congress, communist parties and the Samajwadi Party had opposed the construction of the temple at Ayodhya and were against Lord Ram.

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members started raising slogans and disrupted the Question Hour.

Speaker Om Birla urged the protesting members to allow the Question Hour. Wednesday is the 13th straight day since the Monsoon session began on July 20 that the House could not complete the Question Hour.

A visibly upset Birla said raising slogans inside and outside the House was not good for democracy.

He then adjourned the House till 2 PM. As soon as the House reconvened at 2 PM, the Chair urged opposition members to vacate the Well so that the debate on Bankers' Books Evidence Bill could be taken up.

The bill seeks to replace a British-era law by making digital and virtual bank records admissible evidence in courts. But as the opposition refused to relent, the bill was taken up for consideration and passed by a voice vote without a debate.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju said the opposition did not participate in the debate on the finance ministry bill even though time was allocated for it, and alleged their strategy is to disrupt the House.

"We had given time for discussion, but they (Opposition) disrupted," the Minister said in the House amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition parties seeking response from the government on the police action against students protesting on the NEET paper leak and alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple.

Describing Congress leader K C Venugopal as a "good man", Rijiju said he should make his party members understand that debates are important.

He also said that the government is open for discussion as decided in Business Advisory Committee meetings, but the Opposition should not put any pressure.

The minister also accused the Congress, communist parties and the Samajwadi Party of disrespecting Lord Ram.

Rijiju claimed that when the Ram Temple at Ayodhya was under construction, these parties had opposed it by wearing black bands.

He demanded an apology from them for insulting Lord Ram.

"The skit performed by them in Parliament House complex has saddened us," Rijiju said.

So far, the Lok Sabha has passed six bills, out of which four have been passed without any debate.

The six bills are -- Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2026 and the Supreme Court Judges (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, and the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026.

The Bill to amend the anti paper leaks law saw a 10-hour-long debate in the House, while only two members participated in the debate on the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026.