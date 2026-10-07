Opposition MPs stage anti-Gyanesh Kumar protest at Jantar Mantar

Opposition MPs from the INDIA bloc intensified their protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amidst allegations of "vote chori" and a united front against the government.

IMAGE: INDIA bloc MPS and supporters head to Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, October 7, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video/X

Key Points INDIA bloc MPs are holding a sit-in at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to protest 'vote chori'.

The opposition demanded the ouster of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

This protest followed an eight-hour dharna on Tuesday after being denied a meeting with election commissioners.

Rahul Gandhi asserted that Gyanesh Kumar must resign and dismissed FIRs against him as "medals".

Opposition leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, emphasised their unity in fighting for people's rights against the government.

Opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc decided to hold a sit-in at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to raise the issue of 'vote chori' and seek the ouster of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a day after their eight-hour dharna to press for a meeting with election commissioners.

A large number of MPs of opposition parties got together for lunch at a restaurant at Janpath in central Delhi hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, after which they boarded buses and headed towards Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site in central Delhi.

Opposition's Demands And Actions

"Today, we feel that we will protest at Jantar Mantar, which is a designated protest site, and tell the country that for us Gyanesh Kumar is not a legitimate Election Commissioner," Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

The opposition MPs said they were all united in their fight against this government and will raise the people's issues and "how their rights were being taken away" by protesting on the streets.

"As I said yesterday, around 300 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs wanted to meet Election Commissioners but they did not meet us. They told us that we cannot protest here," Gandhi said.

The dharna at the Akashvani Bhawan premises was held on Tuesday after police thwarted a march by opposition MPs to the Election Commission Office.

"Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, Mohan Bhagwat and Gyanesh Kumar ji have finished democracy in the country. As I said yesterday, those who have done this work are traitors and we will take action against them. I am telling you Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign," Gandhi asserted.

Leaders Condemn Government And Election Commission

Asked about an FIR being registered against him for entering the Akashvani Bhawan premises and staging an eight-hour sit-in there, Gandhi said, "I have 45 FIRs against me. My target is that there should be 100 FIRs against me. Every FIR against me is a medal for me."

Earlier, Kharge said the Election Commission is making mistakes and "Modi ji is getting these mistakes done".

"We have decided that we will together take the voice of the people to the country. We will tell the people that their rights are being taken away. We are working hard to protest those rights of people. We are all united and will continue to fight against this government," the Congress chief said.

On FIRs registered against the Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, he said, "You may register as many cases as you want; we are not going to be scared."

RJD leader Manoj Jha said, "All culprits will be brought to book and we will fight out this government together".

TMC's Derek O'Brien said, "We are all here together, we are all here united. We are together without any ego. We will fight these guys till they are out." CPI's P Sandosh Kumar said Gyanesh Kumar should go as chief election commissioner and they are together in this fight.