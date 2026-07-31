Opposition MPs enact 'donation theft' at Parliament complex

The INDIA bloc, including prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi, staged a dramatic protest in Parliament, symbolically enacting the alleged theft of Ram Temple donations and demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.

IMAGES: Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu Yadav) and other Opposition MPs protest at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament over the issue of Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Friday. All Photographs: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, staged a symbolic protest in Parliament over alleged Ram Temple donation theft.

Independent MP Pappu Yadav, dressed in saffron, led a skit involving donation boxes to symbolise the alleged theft.

The INDIA bloc demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation and questioned his absence from House proceedings.

Protesters also highlighted police action against student agitators during their July 20 march.

The demonstration involved slogans like 'Amit Shah istifa do' and 'chadhawa chor, gaddi chorh'.

A saffron-clad Independent MP Pappu Yadav along with other Opposition MPs enacted 'theft' of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Parliament complex on Friday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi were part of the protest against the theft of donations, as well as police crackdown against student agitators during their July 20 march to Parliament.

Opposition Leaders Demand Accountability

The Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) MPs demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation and questioned his absence from House proceedings.

Protesting in front of Makar Dwar of Parliament, the lawmakers raised such slogans as 'Amit Shah istifa do', 'Amit Shah sadan mein aao' and 'chadhawa chor, gaddi chorh'.

The MPs kept donation boxes in front of the Makar Dwar steps and Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, known as Pappu Yadav, dressed in saffron, sat with the boxes.

As part of a skit, the MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, put money inside the boxes, as Yadav slipped money into his pockets to symbolise the alleged theft at the Ram Temple.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad and Dharmendra Yadav, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Mahua Maji, were among the others who participated in the protest, standing behind a big banner that read: 'Amit Shah Sadan Se Gayab Kyun?'

The INDIA bloc has said it will corner the government on issues of alleged donation theft and the use of 'brutal force' against students during their protests over the NEET paper leak.