Rediff.com  » News » Opposition leaders visit Palestinian embassy in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 16, 2023 17:14 IST
Amid the raging Israel-Hamas war, a group of opposition leaders, including MP Danish Ali and former parliamentarians Mani Shankar Aiyar and K C Tyagi, visited the Palestine Embassy in New Delhi on Monday to express solidarity with Palestinians.

IMAGE: Members of SDPI stage a 'Palestine Solidarity Meet' to express their support to Palestine people in view of the ongoing Hamas-Israel war, at the Martyrs' Column, Palayam, in Thiruvananthapuram on October 13, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Besides Bahujan Samaj Party's Ali, Congress' Aiyar and Janata Dal-United's Tyagi, Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya and Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan were also among those leaders who visited the embassy.

Bhattacharya said they were at the Embassy to express solidarity with the people of Palestine in the wake of the war on Gaza and the humanitarian crisis.

 

"In India, everywhere, we are raising our voice with the people of the world. The voice for peace must ring louder now because what is happening in Gaza right now is not just killing of the people there indiscriminately but pushing the world to the brink of the third world war," the CPI-ML leader said.

Violence has escalated in the Middle East after Hamas militants' attacked Israeli cities from Gaza and the subsequent retaliation from Jerusalem.

Israel has launched a massive counter-offensive in Gaza to avenge the attacks by Hamas.

More than 2,600 people have died in the conflict so far.

The sudden escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hamas has triggered global concerns.

Leading powers like Germany, the United States, France and the United Kingdom have emphasised the importance of preventing the situation from further escalation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
