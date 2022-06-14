News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Opposition leaders sound out Gopalkrishna Gandhi for Prez poll

Opposition leaders sound out Gopalkrishna Gandhi for Prez poll

Source: PTI
June 14, 2022 22:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With the Opposition seeking to put up a united fight in the presidential poll, some leaders have reached out to former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi as a possible choice, sources said on Tuesday.

Photograph: Courtesy, Gopalkrishna Gandhi on Facebook

Gandhi was the consensus opposition candidate for the post of vice president of India in 2017, but had lost to M Venkaiah Naidu in the election.

 

Sources said some opposition leaders talked to Gandhi over phone and urged him to consider their request for being the joint opposition candidate for the post of President.

The sources added that some other names are also being considered and the opposition leaders have reached out to them also to seek their consent.

Gandhi, who was governor of West Bengal from 2004 to 2009, has sought some time from these leaders and will get back to them by Wednesday, the sources said.

Leaders who talked to him said his initial response to their request was "positive".

The sources said if he accepts the request, he could emerge as the consensus opposition candidate for the top post, since there already was consensus on his name in the last vice presidential election.

The 77-year-old former bureaucrat has also served as India's high commissioner to South Africa and Sri Lanka. He is the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and C Rajagopalachari.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has convened a meeting of various opposition parties to deliberate on the opposition choice of presidential nominee.

Some leaders have proposed the name of NCP patron Sharad Pawar, but the veteran leader has declined to contest.

The election to pick a successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind would be held on July 18.

Kovind had defeated joint opposition nominee Meira Kumar in the last presidential poll.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Game not over; BJP can't win Prez poll easily: Mamata
Game not over; BJP can't win Prez poll easily: Mamata
Presidential Poll: No BJP Cakewalk Yet
Presidential Poll: No BJP Cakewalk Yet
Sharad Pawar not in Presidential race: NCP
Sharad Pawar not in Presidential race: NCP
Russian players allowed to compete at US Open
Russian players allowed to compete at US Open
Asian Cup qualifier: India rout Hong Kong to top group
Asian Cup qualifier: India rout Hong Kong to top group
Praveen wins triple jump gold; qualifies for Worlds
Praveen wins triple jump gold; qualifies for Worlds
PHOTOS: Blistering Bairstow blasts England to victory
PHOTOS: Blistering Bairstow blasts England to victory
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Left, other parties to send 2nd rung to Mamata meet

Left, other parties to send 2nd rung to Mamata meet

Gopalkrishna Gandhi is Opposition's pick for vice president

Gopalkrishna Gandhi is Opposition's pick for vice president

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances