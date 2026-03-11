Oppn's no-confidence motion against LS speaker Om Birla defeated

The Lok Sabha has rejected a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, amidst heated debates and opposition protests, highlighting the tensions in Indian parliamentary politics.

IMAGE: Om Birla was not present in the House during the entire period of the debate. Photograph: Sansad TV

Key Points The Lok Sabha rejected a resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla by a voice vote.

Opposition parties protested and demanded an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah, disrupting parliamentary proceedings.

Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the opposition for questioning the integrity of the Speaker.

Shah asserted that the Lok Sabha will be governed by its own rules, not by any single party's dictates.

The motion against Speaker Birla was noted as a rare occurrence, happening after nearly four decades.

Amid protests and sloganeering by the opposition seeking an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair, announced that the no-confidence motion was defeated.

Pal urged the opposition to take their seats so that he could put the motion to vote.

But as the protests continued, he sought the vote of the House and the resolution was rejected by a voice vote, following which he adjourned the House for the day.

Home Minister's Response

Earlier, the home minister hit out at the opposition for bringing the motion for the removal of Birla as Speaker.

The opposition objected to certain remarks of Shah and started shouting slogans, disrupted the proceedings and sought an apology from him.

Responding to the two-day-long debate, Shah asserted that the House will be run by its own rules and not by the rules of a party.

"It is not an ordinary occurrence as after nearly four decades, such a motion has been brought against the speaker," he said.

The home minister said it was unfortunate for parliamentary politics that some opposition parties were questioning the integrity of the speaker.

Shah said the BJP has been in the opposition for the longest period of time, but the party has never brought a no-confidence motion against any speaker.

"According to the established history of this House, its proceedings are conducted on the basis of mutual trust. The speaker serves as a neutral custodian, representing both the ruling party and the opposition. It is unfortunate for parliamentary politics that a resolution for the removal of the speaker has come," he said.

Shah said the opposition raised questions on Birla's integrity and contended that it was akin to questioning the country's democratic processes.

Birla was not present in the House during the entire period of the debate.