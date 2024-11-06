Oppn's fake Constitution narrative hurt Mahayuti in LS polls: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said the Mahayuti allies faced the consequences of the fake narrative surrounding the Constitution created by the opposition during the Lok Sabha polls.

IMAGE: Maharashtra deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar during a public meeting for the Maharashtra assembly elections, at Baramati in Pune, November 3, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

But the atmosphere is now conducive for the Mahayuti to continue in power in Maharashtra thanks to the government's people-centric schemes, while the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is giving promises that it cannot execute, he said.

Pawar also expressed confidence that he would retain the Baramati assembly seat from where he is contesting the election.

The deputy CM was speaking in his home turf Baramati after unveiling his party the Nationalist Congress Party's manifesto for the November 20 state elections for 288 assembly seats.

His party is contesting 52 seats as part of the Mahayuti alliance with the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party.

The party also unveiled constituency-specific manifestos for all the seats it is contesting.

Pawar is seeking his re-election from Baramati, while the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar led by his uncle Sharad Pawar has fielded Yugendra Pawar from the seat, making it a Pawar vs Pawar battle.

Yugendra is Ajit Pawar's nephew.

"During the Lok Sabha polls, a fake narrative was spread by the Opposition that the Constitution will be changed, which is not possible and will never be. The Opposition managed to create a fake narrative about the Constitution, and we (Mahayuti) had to pay for it in the Lok Sabha polls," he said in a press conference in Baramati.

The blindfold around the eyes of the Lady of Justice at the Supreme Court was removed and the sword was replaced by the Constitution, which shows the respect the government has towards the Constitution, he said.

Asked about whether the promises made by the Mahayuti are sustainable, he said the majority of the promises can be implemented.

"We will have to increase the revenue and resources of the state. When we present the budget, we strive to see where we can save without affecting the poor and marginalised class. If we save money, the schemes will get funds," he said.

"I heard the speeches made by the opposition parties, in which they cast doubts on the promises made by the Mahayuti stating that the state will face a financial crisis. But at the same time, they are giving more promises than the Mahayuti," the state finance minister said.

According to Pawar, the Opposition presented some schemes which can create an additional financial burden on the state.

"If they are voted to power, they won't be able to execute these schemes. The other thing is that since the BJP which rules the Centre does not share their ideology, they won't be able to get support. Contrary to that, we will get massive support. Andhra Pradesh and Bihar are two examples of that and we will be able to run the schemes smoothly," he said.

Asked that elderly voters in Baramati are drifting towards the senior Pawar, Ajit Pawar said that the trend was there in this year's Lok Sabha polls.

"But for the state assembly polls, the trend of Baramatikars has changed and everyone will see it on November 23 (on poll results day)," he said.

Replying to a question on a challenge he has been facing within the family, he said that the entire Baramati was his family and it will make him victorious.

"I am confident of the win as I have reached out to more than 50 villages and established a dialogue with people," he said.

On a question related to the development of Baramati, which is being the development done by the entire Pawar family and not just by Ajit Pawar, he said he is not refuting that but added that he also had a small share as compared to the big share by others.

"The atmosphere is conducive for Mahayuti because of the people-driven schemes of the government.

Asked that party leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar from Phaltan in Satara is not seen in the poll campaign of the NCP, he said he would issue a notice to him, asking why he was not campaigning.

In the manifesto for Baramati, the party made several promises, including the establishment of a sports academy, a logistics park and a food processing unit.

"As a Baramati candidate, I am proud to announce the manifesto for the constituency. Today, all the (NCP) candidates are releasing the manifesto for their respective constituencies. I am very happy to see the transformation of Baramati in the last 30 to 35 years," Pawar said, adding that he was committed to making Baramati the most developed tehsil in the country.

In order to provide a state-of-the art sports facility to sportspersons, an international-standard sports academy on the lines of academies in Punjab and Haryana, will be set up, he said.

"For farmers, we have decided to set up a food processing unit which will create job opportunities in the region, and a logistics park will also be set up in Baramati," he said.

Pawar said the party eyes to make Baramati as the first solar energy town in the country.

"As the menace of cancer is increasing, we are planning to set up a cancer hospital in Baramati, so that patients from the rural areas need not go to Pune or Mumbai for treatment," he said.