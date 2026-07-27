Oppn seeks urgent debate on police brutality at Gen Z protests

Opposition parties are pushing for an urgent debate on the alleged use of force, including pellet guns, against students protesting the NEET paper leak.

IMAGE: John, 20, an injured demonstrator stands at a protest site at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, July 21, 2026. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points Opposition parties demand an urgent Rajya Sabha discussion on alleged police force against NEET paper leak protesters.

Notices filed under Rule 267 seek accountability from the Home Minister and Prime Minister regarding the use of pellet guns and lathi-charge.

Allegations include pellet gun injuries, potential loss of vision for a student, and assault on women students and journalists.

TMC also filed a notice, highlighting the constitutional right to peaceful protest and concerns over lethal force.

Delhi Police denies using pellet guns, while CRPF has not responded to Rapid Action Force allegations.

Opposition parties on Monday submitted notices seeking an urgent discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the alleged use of force against students protesting over the NEET paper leak issue at Jantar Mantar.

The Centre is slated to introduce a bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday proposing to strengthen the anti-paper leak law with stringent punishments.

Opposition Demands Accountability on Student Protests

Congress MPs Randeep Surjewala, Syed Naseer Hussain and Renuka Chowdhury, besides Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghosh, filed notices in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 demanding suspension of the listed business to take up the discussion on the important issue while demanding accountability from Home Minister Amit Shah.

The opposition members are demanding answers from the government over the alleged use of pellet guns and assault on protesting students.

Allegations of Excessive Force Against Protesters

"That this House do suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day for an immediate discussion on the reported assault on peacefully protesting students in Delhi on 20 July 2026, the use of lathi-charge, tear gas and pellet guns, the alleged assault on women students and journalists," the notices said.

"To seek a statement from the Union Home Minister clarifying whether the use of force was authorised and identifying those responsible, and to seek a statement from the Hon'ble Prime Minister on the Government's response, accountability and safeguards for the future. In view of these pressing concerns, the matter requires urgent consideration and discussion by the House," the notices by Congress MPs Surjewala, Hussain and Chowdhury said.

Constitutional Right to Protest and Police Response

TMC's Sagarika Ghose has also given a notice for discussion in the Upper House on alleged police excesses on student protesters.

In the notice addressed to the Rajya Sabha Secretary-General, Ghose on Sunday sought suspension of the normal business of the House under Rule 267 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business to allow an immediate discussion on the issue, saying it is of "grave national importance, according to sources.

"The right to peaceful protest is a constitutional right in our country. Yet it is a matter of grave concern and alarm that student protestors, during their recent peaceful protest against irregularities in examination papers, were the targets of lethal and semi-lethal force from security agencies," the notice said.

Calls for Inquiry into Pellet Gun Injuries

It alleged that reports had emerged of pellet gun injuries, "including the possible loss of vision of one student due to use of the pellet gun by the Rapid Action Force".

The notice also referred to eyewitness accounts alleging that individuals in plain clothes assaulted students and sought answers on who authorised the use of a semi-lethal weapon such as pellet guns and what protocols were followed.

The 36-day CJP-led agitation ended on Saturday after the government accepted key demands of the protesters and Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as education minister.

The Delhi Police has denied that its personnel used pellet guns during the July 20 protest, while the CRPF has not publicly responded to allegations involving the Rapid Action Force.