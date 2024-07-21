News
Oppn raises LS Dy Speaker post, NEET row at all-party meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 21, 2024 14:35 IST
The Congress on Sunday sought the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker's position for the opposition in the all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of Parliament session, and raised the issue of paper leaks, including of the prestigious NEET, sources said.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs the all-party meeting ahead of Parliament session in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI on X

They said party leader Gaurav Gogoi said the opposition should be allowed to raise issues in Parliament after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sought cooperation from every party for the smooth running of the two Houses.

Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav, sources said, raised the issue of the Uttar Pradesh government's controversial directive to eateries on the Kanwariya route to display the owners' names.

The YSR Congress spoke about the Telugu Desam Party government's alleged targeting of its leaders in Andhra Pradesh and sought the Centre's intervention.

The meeting is being chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju.

Separately, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that in the all-party meeting, the Janata Dal-United and the YSRCP demanded special category status for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh respectively but "strangely" the TDP kept quiet on the matter.

In a post on X, Ramesh, who was present at the meeting said, "In today's all-party meeting of floor leaders chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the JD-U leader demanded special category status of Bihar. The YSRCP leader demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Strangely, the TDP leader kept quiet on the matter."

Ramesh's post on the social media came when the meeting was still underway.

 

The JD-U, a key ally in the ruling NDA had recently passed a resolution demanding special category status or package for Bihar.

Though leaders from Andhra Pradesh had been demanding special category status for the state, the demand has again gained momentum post Lok Sabha polls.

Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and Union minister and LJP-Ram Vilas leader Chirag Paswan were among the the leaders who attended the meet.

Defence Minister Singh and Rijiju put forth the government's view at the customary meet.

Besides, Congress' Ramesh and K Suresh, as also Asaduddin Owaisi of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Abhay Kushwaha, JD-U's Sanjay Jha, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, SP leader Ramgopal Yadav and NCP's Praful Patel were present at the customary meet.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on Tuesday during the session beginning Monday.

A united opposition is set to corner the NDA government on issues ranging from the NEET paper leak case to railway safety.

The session begins on Monday and will have 19 sittings till August 12 when the government is expected to present six bills, including the one to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, and also get Parliament's nod for the budget of Jammu and Kashmir, which is under central rule.

Sitharaman will also table the Economic Survey in Parliament on Monday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
