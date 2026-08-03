Oppn raises 'Amit Shah absent', chanda chori banners at Parl

Opposition MPs, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a significant protest in Parliament, demanding accountability from the government regarding alleged donation theft at the Ram temple and "police excesses" against student protesters.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan and other Opposition MPs stage a protest over the issue of alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement, at the Parliament premises during the monsoon session, in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Opposition MPs protested alleged donation theft at Ayodhya's Ram temple and police action against student protesters.

The protest involved slogans like 'chanda chor, gaddi chor' and symbolic donation boxes to highlight the issues.

Prominent leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Dimple Yadav, and Mahua Moitra participated in the parliamentary demonstration.

The INDIA bloc demands accountability from the government, specifically Home Minister Amit Shah, on these critical issues.

The protest also highlighted concerns over the NEET paper leak agitation and alleged "brutal force" used against students.

Opposition MPs, including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested in Parliament House complex on Monday against the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and "police excesses" against student protesters.

The MPs protested in front of Makar Dwar of Parliament with slogans such as 'chanda chor, gaddi chor' and 'Amit Shah sadan mein aao' raised.

The MPs also kept donation boxes at the spot to symbolise the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and lined up around them to raise slogans against the government.

Some MPs also put cash in the box to symbolise the donations made and the "theft" that took place later.

Key Leaders Join Parliament Protest

Besides Priyanka Gandhi, SP's Dimple Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav, TMC's Mahua Moitra, JMM's Mahua Maji, RSP's NK Premchandran, among others, participated in the protest.

The protesting MPs lined up behind a big banner that read 'Why Amit Shah absent from Parliament'.

They raised slogans against Shah while apparently referring to the directions to security personnel to use force against student protesters at the recent agitation against the NEET paper leak.

INDIA Bloc Demands Accountability

Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said, "As we enter the 3rd week of this Parliament Session, we still wait for Amit Shah to break his cowardly silence and give an answer to Parliament on the brutal assault on peaceful protesters."

This government has also maintained radio silence on the "chanda chori" at Ram Temple, to shield the high and mighty involved, he said on X. "Our protests outside Parliament, and on the floor of both Houses, will continue until the Government is held accountable," Venugopal said.

The INDIA bloc has vowed to corner the government on issues of alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple and the use of "brutal force" against students during their protests last week.

On Friday, the INDIA bloc MPs had staged a skit during their protest in Parliament House complex.

The MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, put money inside donation boxes, while Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, dressed in a saffron outfit, slipped money into his pockets to symbolise the alleged theft at the Ram temple. The protest has sparked a row with the BJP and Hindu outfits calling it an insult to Sanatan dharma.

Earlier in the day, INDIA bloc parties' floor leaders met in Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in Parliament complex, to finalised the opposition's strategy for this week.