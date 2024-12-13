News
Oppn moves notice in RS to impeach Allahabad HC judge

Oppn moves notice in RS to impeach Allahabad HC judge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 13, 2024 12:38 IST
Members of several opposition parties on Friday moved a notice in the Rajya Sabha for the impeachment of Allahabad high court Judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav over his alleged controversial remarks at a recent event, sources said.

IMAGE: Allahabad high court Judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav. Photograph: X

The notice for moving an impeachment motion was signed by 55 opposition MPs, including Kapil Sibal, Vivek Tankha, Digvijaya Singh, John Brittas, Manoj Kumar Jha and Saket Gokhale.

The MPs met the Rajya Sabha secretary general and handed over the notice for impeachment, the sources said.

 

The notice for the motion was moved under the Judges' (Inquiry) Act, 1968, and Article 218 of the Constitution, seeking initiation of proceedings for impeachment of Justice Yadav.

The notice mentioned that the speech/lecture delivered by Justice Yadav in an event organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) prima facie showed that he "engaged in hate speech and incitement to communal disharmony in violation of the Constitution of India".

It also mentioned that the judge prima facie showed that he targeted minorities and displayed bias and prejudice against them.

It went on to further state that the judge showed that Justice Yadav entered into public debate or expressed his views in public on political matters relating to a uniform civil code, in violation of the Restatement of Values of Judicial Life, 1997.

At a VHP function on December 8, Justice Yadav said the main aim of a uniform civil code was to promote social harmony, gender equality and secularism.

A day later, videos of the judge speaking on provocative issues, including the law working according to the majority, were circulated widely on social media, prompting strong reactions from several quarters, including opposition leaders.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took note of news reports over the purported controversial statements of Justice Yadav function and sought details from Allahabad High Court on the issue.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
