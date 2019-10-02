Oppn claims curbs lifted in Jammu, govt denies detention

October 02, 2019 20:39 IST

Leaders of non-Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu on Wednesday claimed that the administration has lifted the nearly two-month-long restrictions "imposed" on them following the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, even as officials said these were only "self-imposed" curbs.

After the Centre announced on August 5 dilution of the provisions of Article 370, several politicians, including former ministers and legislators, were placed under house arrest.

"We were told by a station house officer that restriction on me has been lifted and I can move freely," senior Congress leader and former minister Ramnan Bhalla said.

National Conference leader and former legislator Devender Singh Rana said, "Police have told me that I am now free to take part in any political activity as restrictions imposed on us are being lifted."

The other leaders who made similar claims are Javed Rana, S S Salathia and Sajjad Kitchloo of the NC, Vikar Rasool of the Congress and Harshdev Singh of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party.

However, Jammu divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma said that these leaders were never detained and were free to participate in political activities.

"We never restrained them... They were under self-imposed restriction," he said.

He said Devender Singh Rana was freely taking part in public functions related to Navratras in the outskirts of Jammu city on September 29, and they have been moving freely earlier also.

"If there were house arrests, how could he take part in public events," Verma said.