Operation Toofan: Two women Kerala educators arrested in drug case

A shocking case in Kerala reveals two special educators arrested for their alleged involvement in an MDMA drug trafficking network, highlighting the sophisticated methods used by drug dealers and the unexpected infiltration into trusted professions.

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Key Points Two special educators, Keerthana and Kavya, were arrested in Kerala for allegedly handling cash transactions in an MDMA drug network.

The arrests are part of "Operation Toofan," a government anti-narcotics campaign that has seen thousands of arrests and significant drug seizures.

The drug network used a sophisticated system involving Gulf-based numbers, QR codes for payment, and hidden drop-off locations for drugs.

Keerthana's bank account was linked to the QR code payments, and large financial transactions were traced to both her and Kavya's accounts.

The case underscores the concerning infiltration of drug networks into professions like education, entrusted with guiding young people.

As the government moves to involve teachers in its anti-narcotics campaign, Operation Toofan, a recent case has cast an uncomfortable shadow over the initiative.

The police have alleged that two special educators were involved in financial transactions linked to the sale of deadly synthetic drugs, highlighting how drug networks can infiltrate even professions entrusted with guiding young people.

Arrest Of Special Educators In Drug Case

Two special educators -- Keerthana, a physical education teacher, and Kavya, who teaches students with autism -- have been arrested by the police for allegedly handling the cash transactions in connection with the sale of drugs. While Keerthana was arrested more than a week ago, Kavya was apprehended on Saturday, the police said.

According to the Vatakara police, the two women are long time friends, have used MDMA in the past and were special educators in the Perambra Block Resource Centre (BRC) -- a sub-district level institutional setup under the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK).

"They train other teachers and also teach in schools as and when required," the police said.

Keerthana was also a state champion in the 100 meter dash category, it said, adding that she has been since removed from service following her arrest.

Unravelling The Drug Network's Modus Operandi

Giving details of how the police caught them, an officer of Vatakara police station on Sunday said that they had recently arrested a man with MDMA and the district police chief ordered an investigation to find out where he got the drug from.

On being questioned, the man said that there was a Gulf-based number and anyone wanting drugs has to message 'MDMA' to that number and they will receive a QR-code for making payment, the officer said.

Once the payment confirmation is received by the drug dealers, they send to the buyer a photo of the location where the drug is kept.

"It could be behind a shop or some other isolated location," the officer said.

Financial Trail Leads To Educators

When the payment angle was investigated, it was revealed that the QR-code was linked to the account of Keerthana, he said.

"We also found that a large amount of financial transactions had taken place from her account," he said.

After her arrest and interrogation, she revealed that Kavya was also involved in the matter and it was found that large monetary transactions had been carried out through her account also.

Subsequently, Kavya was arrested, the officer said, adding that the police were closing in on the person who was supplying the drugs.

"The operation was designed in a manner that no one had a direct physical connection with the sale of drugs. The women acted as a conduit for the financial transactions in connection with the sale of narcotics," the officer said.

Operation Toofan's Broader Impact

Since the official launch of Operation Toofan on June 2, till July 25, police have registered 7,916 cases and arrested 8,514 persons. It has also seized over six kilograms of MDMA and more than 725 kg of cannabis during this period, police have said.