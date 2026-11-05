Rs 7 Crore Banned Tobacco Seized In Aluva, 7 Arrested

Kerala Police have made a significant breakthrough in their anti-drug drive 'Operation Toofan', seizing banned tobacco products worth Rs 7 crore and arresting seven individuals in Aluva, disrupting a major inter-state supply chain.

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Key Points Banned tobacco products valued at approximately Rs 7 crore were seized in Aluva, Kochi, as part of the anti-drug drive 'Operation Toofan'.

Seven individuals were arrested in connection with the seizure, including six Rajasthan natives and the operation's leader residing in Aluva.

The raid on a godown between November 4 and 5 uncovered 785 sacks containing over 15 lakh packets of tobacco products.

The seized products were transported to Kerala from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Mangaluru for distribution across the state.

In one of the biggest narcotics hauls since the commencement of the anti-drug drive 'Operation Toofan', "banned tobacco products" worth around Rs 7 crore were seized from Aluva here, and seven persons were arrested, including six Rajasthan natives, police said on Thursday.

Details Of The Major Tobacco Seizure

The seven -- the leader Ayub, who resides in Aluva and Rajasthan natives Jagaram (22), Narpat Lal (28), Bavara Ram (20), Anil Kumar (19), Bavesh Kumar (19) and Swaroop Ram (20) -- were arrested by the Edathala police following a tip-off received by District Police Chief K S Sudarshan, it said.

Based on the tip, a search was conducted at a godown operating in the Chakkamkulangara area of Keezhamadu village in the intervening night between November 4 and 5, and "banned tobacco products were found stored in sacks," police said in a statement.

There were 785 sacks containing over 15 lakh packets of tobacco products, with each packet being priced at more than Rs 50, police said.

The tobacco products were brought to Keralam in large vehicles from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Mangaluru and were distributed to various parts of the state, it said.

Though the operation was being carried out in a manner that did not arouse suspicion, the godown and its surrounding areas were under surveillance, police said.

The investigation team, led by Sudarshan, consisted of Narcotics Cell Deputy Superintendent (DySP), P C Binukumar, Aluva DySP Baiju Paulose, Circle Inspector P M Shemir, Edathala SHO S S Sreelal and others, the statement said.