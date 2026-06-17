Operation Tiger: 6-7 Uddhav MPs to form separate bloc; Sena issues whip

The Shiv Sena-UBT is currently grappling with a significant internal crisis as 'six to seven' of its nine Lok Sabha MPs are reportedly contemplating forming a separate group, prompting MP Arvind Sawant to appeal to Speaker Om Birla against recognising any such breakaway faction.

IMAGE: The perception of likely defections deepened after only four of nine MPs of Shiv Sena-UBT physically attended the meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: @OfficeofUT/X

Key Points Reports indicate that 'six to seven' of Shiv Sena-UBT's nine Lok Sabha MPs may be planning to form a separate group, sparking a major internal crisis.

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Arvind Sawant has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him not to grant recognition to any breakaway faction, asserting the political party's authority over its legislative members.

The party has issued a whip for an urgent meeting in New Delhi, with potential disqualification proceedings against any MPs who fail to attend.

Sawant's letter cites the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and a Supreme Court judgment, arguing that the constitutional framework does not recognise splinter groups or divisions within a political party as a legitimate basis for separate existence in the legislature.

Speculation about defections intensified after five MPs skipped a recent meeting called by party chief Uddhav Thackeray, and a ruling Shiv Sena leader hinted at welcoming dissidents.

Even as the Trinamool Congress grapples with an unprecedented split, Shiv Sena-UBT, another major player in the Opposition camp, is staring at a crisis, with "six to seven" of its nine Lok Sabha MPs speculated to be preparing to form a separate group in the Lok Sabha.

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Arvind Sawant has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla not to grant recognition to any "breakaway" group claiming to represent the party.

Sawant's Appeal to Speaker Birla

Sawant claimed the authority to determine leadership within the House, to appoint the whip, and to issue directions regarding legislative conduct flows from the political party.

"The legislature party does not possess an independent source of authority divorced from the political party," he said in a letter to Speaker Birla late Tuesday night.

On Sunday, five MPs skipped a meeting called by Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and attended it online.

While MPs Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waze and Sanjay Patil attended the meeting in person, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar and Sanjay Deshmukh joined online. Another MP, Sanjay Jadhav, spoke to Thackeray over the phone, Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut had said.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena-UBT has issued a whip to its MPs to attend a meeting in New Delhi to discuss "important issues".

The party can initiate disqualification proceedings against those who skip the meeting, they said.

Notably, the party had issued a similar whip when 39 MLAs led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against the Sena leadership in 2022, following which disqualification proceedings were initiated against them.

Constitutional Arguments Against Defection

Sawant, in the letter, said reports are appearing in the media that certain MPs elected on the Shiv Sena-UBT symbol have either approached or are contemplating approaching his office seeking recognition as a separate group or a merger with another political party within the Lok Sabha.

Such issues pertain directly to the constitutional scheme governing political and legislative parties, he said, adding that the letter written by him be taken on record.

"The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) continues to be recognised as a single political party represented in the House through its duly authorised leader and whip, and that no separate recognition, status, privilege or facility be accorded to any purported faction or breakaway group claiming to represent the party," Sawant said.

"No decision be taken on any such request, if received, without first allowing the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) an opportunity to place its submissions before your office," he requested.

The Sena-UBT further reserves all rights available to it in law, including the right to invoke the provisions of the Tenth Schedule and pursue such remedies as may be necessary in relation to any conduct inconsistent with the constitutional principles referred to above, Sawant said.

Citing the Tenth Schedule, which deals with defections in political parties, the Sena-UBT leader, referring to a merger of the original political party and the support of not less than two-thirds of the members of the legislature party concerned, claimed, "The two requirements operate conjunctively and not disjunctively."

"The numerical requirement alone is sufficient. That is contrary to the Constitution and its interpretation by the Supreme Court," Sawant said.

Primacy of Political Party Over Legislature

The parliamentary party owes its existence entirely to, and functions as a constituent part of, the political party. The constitutional framework does not envisage the existence of multiple competing formations claiming to represent the same political party within the House, the Lok Sabha MP said.

Consequently, there can be only one authorised party leadership in Parliament, one recognised party whip, and one recognised party structure acting under the authority of the political party and its competent organs, he added.

Citing a Supreme Court judgment about the disqualification of Sena-UBT MPs in 2023, Sawant said the constitutional recognition formerly accorded to a "split" no longer exists.

Following the deletion of Paragraph 3 of the Tenth Schedule by the Constitution (Ninety-first Amendment) Act, 2003, members can no longer rely upon a claim of division within a political party as a defence to disqualification proceedings.

The constitutional framework therefore does not recognise the creation of splinter groups within a political party as a legitimate basis for separate existence in the legislature, he said.

The judgment unequivocally affirms the primacy of the political party over the legislature party, he emphasised. Any claim by a section of members to establish a separate leadership structure, appoint a rival whip, or function autonomously from the political party would be fundamentally inconsistent with this principle, he further said.

"The combined effect of the above principles is that the relief reportedly sought, namely, recognition of a separate group or faction or merger with another political party of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) within the Lok Sabha is unsupported by the constitutional framework governing political parties and legislative parties," Sawant added.

Rumours and Reactions

Shiv Sena-UBT Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut late Tuesday night claimed that an "advance of Rs 15 crore" is being given to "buy MPs from Maharashtra", adding fuel to the intense buzz that a section of the party's Lok Sabha members could switch sides.

Earlier on Tuesday, the speculation about an imminent rebellion by Sena-UBT MPs, tentatively on a Trinamool Congress template, strengthened with Pratap Sarnaik of the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena hinting at welcoming dissidents and giving them priority should they jump ship.