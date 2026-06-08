Gujarat Intensifies Crackdown On Undocumented Bangladeshi Nationals

Gujarat's "Operation Delta Hunt" has successfully apprehended over 600 undocumented Bangladeshi nationals, including women and children, as part of a state-wide crackdown on illegal immigration.

Key Points Gujarat's "Operation Delta Hunt" has apprehended over 600 undocumented Bangladeshi nationals.

The detained individuals include 323 females, 161 males, and 125 children.

Major apprehensions occurred in Ahmedabad city, Surat city, and rural Ahmedabad.

The state-wide crackdown, which began on June 3, targets illegal immigration using surveillance and intelligence.

Authorities are also investigating individuals providing accommodation or employment without mandatory police verification.

More than 600 Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended so far in Gujarat under the ongoing "Operation Delta Hunt" aimed at identifying and detaining undocumented citizens from the neighbouring country, according to figures released by the DGP office on Monday.

Details Of The Crackdown

Of the 609 Bangladeshi nationals detained from different parts of the state (till 8 pm on June 6), 323 are females, 161 males, and 125 children, said a statement released by the Director General of Police (DGP)'s office.

The highest number of illegal Bangladeshi nationals, 207, were apprehended from Ahmedabad city, followed by 120 from Surat city, 64 from Ahmedabad rural areas, 61 from Bharuch district and 22 from Kheda district, the figures showed.

The drive targeting illegal immigration began on June 3 morning and was aimed at identifying and detaining undocumented Bangladeshi citizens staying in different parts of Gujarat.

Police earlier said 501 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in the first two days of the state-wide crackdown launched under "Operation Delta Hunt".

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who handles the home portfolio, earlier said the crackdown was meticulously planned and covered all parts of the state.

Police teams used technical surveillance and human intelligence inputs to trace migrants staying without legal authorization, officials previously said, adding a majority of those detained were engaged in manual labour.

Police were also probing the role of individuals who provided accommodation or employment to migrants without mandatory police verification, officials earlier said.