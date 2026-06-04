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Operation Delta Hunt: Gujarat Police Cracks Down On Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 04, 2026 15:57 IST

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Gujarat Police has launched "Operation Delta Hunt," apprehending 501 illegal Bangladeshi nationals across the state and intensifying efforts against illegal infiltration and those aiding it.

Key Points

  • Gujarat Police apprehended 501 Bangladeshi nationals in "Operation Delta Hunt" for illegal stay.
  • The statewide crackdown, initiated on Wednesday, targets illegal infiltration and migrant workers.
  • Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi stated strict action is the only response to illegal infiltration.
  • Police are also investigating over 6,200 individuals and those who provided accommodation or employment without verification.
  • Most apprehended migrants were engaged in manual labour, concentrated in major Gujarat cities.

Police have apprehended a total of 501 Bangladeshi nationals from parts of Gujarat in the last two days as part of "Operation Delta Hunt" for illegal stay in the country, officials said on Thursday. The crackdown began early Wednesday morning, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi's office confirmed on Thursday. A total of 501 illegal Bangladeshis have been detained from different parts of the state so far as under the operation, it said.

Gujarat Police Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Migrants

"The message from Gujarat Police is clear: the only response to illegal infiltration is strict action," Sanghavi, who handles the home portfolio, said in a post on X on Thursday. Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Sanghavi told reporters in Gandhinagar that the crackdown under 'Operation Delta Hunt' was meticulously planned and covered all parts of the state.

 

Apart from those detained after being verified as illegal migrants, investigation was being conducted into the background of over 6,200 individuals, he had said. A dedicated police team was also conducting a probe against persons who provided accommodation to these migrants or hired them without mandatory police verification, according to Sanghavi.

Police teams worked tirelessly, employing a comprehensive strategy that utilised technical surveillance as well as human intelligence to find illegal migrants. A majority of illegal Bangladeshi nationals were engaged in manual labor with the highest concentrations found in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara and Bharuch, he had said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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