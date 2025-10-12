HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Operation Blue Star was wrong, Mrs Gandhi paid with life: P Chidambaram

Operation Blue Star was wrong, Mrs Gandhi paid with life: P Chidambaram

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 12, 2025 14:03 IST

x

Congress MP P Chidambaram criticised the Operation Blue Star under the Indira Gandhi-led government in 1984, describing it as "the wrong way", and said that the former Prime Minister paid with her life for the "mistake".

IMAGE: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu greets Congress leader P Chidambaram during the Annual Legal Conclave 2025, organised by AICC Law, Human Rights and RTI Department at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi, August 2, 2025. Photograph: CMO HP/ANI Photo

Speaking at the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival 2025 on Saturday, the former Union home and finance minister said that Operation Black Thunder was the right way to retrieve the Golden Temple, by keeping the Army out of the Sikh worship place.

 

The June 1984 Operation Blue Star was a cumulative decision of the Army, the police, the intelligence and the civil services, he said.

He said, "No disrespect to any military officers here, but that (Blue Star) was the wrong way to retrieve the Golden Temple. A few years later, we showed the right way to retrieve the Golden Temple by keeping out the Army."

"Mrs Gandhi (former PM Indira Gandhi) paid with her life for that mistake. It was a cumulative decision of the Army, police, intelligence and the civil services. You cannot blame it only on Mrs Gandhi," the former Union minister said.

Chidambaram was addressing a gathering during a discussion on the They Will Shoot You, Madam: My life through conflict with author Harinder Baweja.

Operation Blue Star was a 10-day military operation spanning from June 1 to June 10, 1984.

June 6, 1984, marked the day when the Indian Army, under Operation Blue Star, stormed into the Golden Temple on orders of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to contain Sikh militancy under the leadership of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in Punjab. It was reported that Bhindranwale had stashed large quantities of arms on the Golden Temple premises.

Bhindranwale was the head of the radical Sikh outfit Damdami Taksal. He, along with his armed followers, was killed during Operation Blue Star, launched by the Indian Army to flush out the militants from the Golden Temple complex in June 1984.

The Operation was heavily criticised. Months later, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards at her New Delhi residence on October 31, 1984.

Beant Singh and Satwant Singh were Indira Gandhi's bodyguards and killed her on October 31, 1984, at her residence.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Most difficult op done by any army in the world'
'Most difficult op done by any army in the world'
Bluestar: The military operation that SHOOK India
Bluestar: The military operation that SHOOK India
Operation Bluestar: A Governor Reveals All
Operation Bluestar: A Governor Reveals All
BJP deletes post paying tributes to 'martyrs' of Op Bluestar
BJP deletes post paying tributes to 'martyrs' of Op Bluestar
Foreign hand behind Bluestar? Tell us the truth: Jaitley
Foreign hand behind Bluestar? Tell us the truth: Jaitley

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

Taliban Foreign Minister speaks Hindi3:00

Taliban Foreign Minister speaks Hindi

Malaika Faces Wardrobe Struggles in Short Dress Appearance1:26

Malaika Faces Wardrobe Struggles in Short Dress Appearance

Big B turns 83: Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside Jalsa2:01

Big B turns 83: Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO