Opened borders to people who hate it: Trump on France unrest

Donald Trump has publicly criticised France's immigration policies, drawing parallels to the ongoing widespread protests and using the situation to bolster his arguments for stricter US border control.

IMAGE: Donald Trump criticised France's immigration policies, linking them to ongoing unrest and using it to justify US border control.. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Trump's remarks come as early voting for the November 2026 midterm elections in the US has begun, which could impact his legislative agenda.

Nearly 1,000 people were arrested during protests across France on Saturday, with demonstrations driven by rising cost of living and lack of educational funding.

French President Emmanuel Macron earlier on October 21 criticised "stupid comments" from foreign leaders, including an apparent swipe at Trump, for exploiting France's domestic unrest for political campaigns.

Donald Trump on Saturday criticised France's immigration policies while addressing a campaign rally for Republican candidates in Perry, Georgia.

"France is right now burning down because it opens its borders to people who hate it. These are people who hate it. They hate France. They hate the people of France. They move there. They don't like the buildings. They don't like the monuments. They don't like the paintings. They don't like anything about France," Trump said.

Using the current situation in France as an example, Trump drew a parallel to immigration policies of the US.

"And you know what you do with those people? Never let them come into your country. And that's what we're doing," he told his supporters.

Trump Links French Unrest to US Immigration

His remarks come as early voting for the November 2026 midterm elections in the US has begun. The elections will determine control of both chambers of Congress and could shape Trump's ability to advance his legislative agenda during the remainder of his presidency.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 people were arrested during protests across France on Saturday (local time), Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said, warning that the figure could increase further.

According to France 24, the French government said around 410,000 protesters had marched across the country, while organisers estimated the turnout at nearly 800,000.

Authorities announced that the demonstration in Paris had been completely dispersed along the Cours de Vincennes following clashes between protesters and law enforcement personnel at the rear of the march.

Widespread Protests Grip France

"A Gendarmerie helicopter has been deployed to support ground units and locate any remaining groups of rioters," the prefectural police said, adding that "more than 500 rioters" had been present towards the end of the demonstration.

Police used water cannons and tear gas grenades after projectiles were thrown at them.

Hundreds of demonstrations took place across France as public anger mounted over the rising cost of living and a lack of educational funding, leading to clashes with security forces attempting to prevent a repeat of recent violence.

While initial gatherings were relatively peaceful, severe clashes broke out late Saturday evening in Paris. Riot police deployed tear gas and water cannons against crowds to restore order as security forces massed across the country to prevent a repeat of recent violence, Euronews reported.

Violence and confrontations with police spread to several major regional hubs, including Lyon, Lille, Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes, and Toulouse.

The demonstration brought together a broad coalition including left-wing party leaders, trade unions, student groups, activists, and non-governmental organisations such as Amnesty International, according to France24.

Macron Condemns Foreign Interference

Earlier on October 21, French President Emmanuel Macron, in an apparent swipe at US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, strongly criticised "stupid comments" from foreign leaders for exploiting recent domestic unrest in France to further their own political campaigns.

Speaking in Doha during a three-day state trip to Qatar and the broader Gulf region, aimed at securing France's energy supplies amid an ongoing national cost-of-living crisis, Macron condemned foreign figures who he said were campaigning "at France's expense" following nationwide riots over the weekend, according to Euronews.

Taking aim at international counterparts without naming them directly, Macron noted that leaders on both sides of the Atlantic were in active campaign mode.

"There are people who campaign at France's expense -- leaders who are in campaign mode, whether here in the region or on the other side of the Atlantic," he commented.