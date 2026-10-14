OpenAI employee arrested for planting recording device at office

The FBI has arrested 35-year-old Saudi national Abdulrahman Alfozan in connection with planting the device.

IMAGE: A man described as Abdulrahman Alfozan, a Saudi national employed as an OpenAI engineer, looks behind a television where a recording device had been placed at a conference room in OpenAI offices, in a still image from surveillance video included in a charging document after US federal agents the man and charged him with installing a hidden audio recording device, in San Francisco, California, US, October 5, 2026. Photograph: US Department of Justice/Handout via Reuters

Key Points OpenAI discovered a hidden recording device in its office and used its AI models to identify the employee responsible.

The FBI has arrested 35-year-old Saudi national Abdulrahman Alfozan in connection with planting the device.

OpenAI terminated the employee and stated there is no indication of inappropriate access or exfiltration of model weights, source code, or customer data.

The company's security programme is designed to address various threats, including insider risks and nation-state actors.

This incident follows a recent OpenAI disruption of an 'adversarial distillation' campaign aimed at extracting protected reasoning from its models.

OpenAI announced it had discovered a sophisticated recording device hidden inside one of its offices. The company utilised its artificial intelligence models to identify its origin and determine that an employee had planted it days earlier.

FBI Arrests Employee

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested the employee, identified as 35-year-old Saudi national Abdulrahman Alfozan, AFP has reported.

In a post on X, OpenAI stated it used its models to examine the device and trace its source.

"We used our models to understand the device and where it had come from, identifying that a specific employee had planted it a few days earlier. We referred the matter to the FBI, and we're grateful to the agents and prosecutors who moved quickly to make an arrest. The FBI's investigation is ongoing and we will continue to support their work," an OpenAI spokesperson said.

IMAGE: The device which was planted by Open AI employee. Photograph: US Department of Justice/Handout via Reuters

Company Response and Ongoing Investigation

OpenAI confirmed the employee had been terminated and that it had no indication the individual had inappropriately accessed or taken its model weights, source code, or customer data.

"At this time, we have no indications of this individual inappropriately accessing or exfiltrating model weights, source code, or customer data," the company said, adding that it would continue supporting the FBI's investigation.

OpenAI further stated its security programme was designed to address threats ranging from insider risks and cybercriminals to nation states. "We take protecting our technology, data, and people seriously, and as a matter of national importance," it said. T

he FBI investigation into the recording device remains ongoing.

Previous Security Incidents

This development follows OpenAI's announcement last month that it had disrupted a campaign to extract protected reasoning from its models for training or improving rival systems.

The company said the activity, known as adversarial distillation, involved 16,000 requests from more than 4,000 users on July 24 and 25, with related activity traced to a cluster of over 15,000 users.

OpenAI attributed a core cluster to individuals associated with Moonshot AI, the developer of Kimi, but noted it was unclear whether all operators were linked to one actor.