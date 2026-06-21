'Op Tiger' successful, declares Fadnavis; breaking news soon, says Shinde

Fadnavis said the Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, is carrying forward the legacy of the party founder Bal Thackeray.

IMAGE: Union Minister Amit Shah waves at gathering during a public meeting as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CM Eknath Shinde look on in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, June 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Amid the buzz over a split in the ranks of Lok Sabha MPs of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray through "Operation Tiger", Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the "operation" has been successful. His deputy and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde said he never leaves an operation incomplete.

Key Points On Sunday, at least two of the six rebel MPs belonging to the Sena-UBT confirmed they crossed over to the Shinde camp.

Fadnavis advised Uddhav Thackeray to introspect.

The Sena-UBT has nine Lok Sabha members, and the rebel bloc needs at least six MPs to avoid disqualification.

Responding to questions over the "Operation Tiger" aimed at securing defections from the Uddhav Thackeray camp, Fadnavis said, "The operation has been successful, and the body is in very good health. There is no need for anyone to worry. Those who need to introspect should do so."

Shinde, who addressed a joint news conference with Fadnavis, said he didn't conduct incomplete operations. "Whenever I undertake an operation, I complete it fully. We have already shown it," he said.

When asked about the status of Operation Tiger, Shinde said, "You will get breaking news soon. The MPs are abused, and then you (Thackeray camp) want them (back). There is a chemical locha."

MPs Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Nimbalkar skipped the Sena-UBT parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on June 17, fuelling speculation that they were on their way to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The Sena-UBT has nine Lok Sabha members, and the rebel bloc needs at least six MPs -- two-thirds of the total strength -- to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.

On Sunday, at least two of the six rebel MPs belonging to the Sena-UBT confirmed they crossed over to the Shinde camp. Fadnavis said the Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, is carrying forward the legacy of the party founder Bal Thackeray.

"Shiv Sena is not merely a political party. It is Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology. It is not a legacy of property, but a legacy of ideas. The moment some people abandoned those ideas, those who believed in them chose a different path," Fadnavis said.

"All those people came together under the leadership of Eknath Shinde to keep Shiv Sena alive and carry forward that ideological legacy. Workers and public representatives who believe in those ideas are continuously coming together under his leadership," the chief minister said.

He advised Uddhav Thackeray to introspect.

"Uddhav ji did not introspect, and this is the consequence. There is no doubt in anyone's mind now that the Shiv Sena being run by Eknath Shinde is the real Shiv Sena. Balasaheb's bow-and-arrow symbol is with Eknath Shinde, and he is carrying forward Balasaheb's ideology," Fadnavis added.

When asked about the removal of several beneficiaries from the Ladki Bahin scheme, Fadnavis said the initiative was initially launched on the basis of self-certification.

"Whatever information people provided, we accepted as true and extended the benefits. However, after collecting data from the Income Tax Department, the RTO and other databases, we found that some beneficiaries were outside the eligibility criteria," he said.

He said the scrutiny showed that some claimants of the monthly financial assistance for women are income-tax payers.

"While some beneficiaries own four-wheelers. In certain cases, six to seven members had availed the benefit in a single household, despite the rule permitting only two women from a family," the chief minister added.

He said a scheme has to be examined to check whether the prescribed norms are being followed.

"The CAG audits these schemes, and if they are found to be operating beyond the norms, the state government is pulled up. Only those who were outside the eligibility criteria have been stopped from receiving benefits," Fadnavis added.

He asserted that those who are eligible and have completed KYC have not missed a single instalment.

"Their payments are being credited regularly every month," he added.

Fadnavis rejected the criticism of the state government's farm loan waiver scheme and the imposition of certain preconditions.

"The purpose of a farm loan waiver is to ensure that farmers who have become ineligible for fresh credit become eligible again. At the same time, a farmer who repays loans regularly should not feel that repaying was a mistake and that defaulting would have benefited him," he said.

Fadnavis added that the eligibility conditions are actually better and simpler than those under the loan waiver schemes implemented by the erstwhile UPA-led governments.

"We are trying to ensure that the banking system does not suffer any adverse impact while extending benefits to farmers," he added.