Op Sonam Wangchuk: How new Delhi Police chief oversaw 1st major action

New Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar initiated his tenure with a significant move, overseeing the hospitalisation of activist Sonam Wangchuk after his health declined during a 21-day hunger strike.

IMAGE: A view of the vacant protest stage at Jantar Mantar after Sonam Wangchuk, who was on an indefinite hunger strike for the last 20 days, was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, in New Delhi. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points New Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar oversaw the hospitalisation of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a 21-day hunger strike, due to deteriorating health.

Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for essential medical care following expert medical advice and a high court order.

The operation at Jantar Mantar involved a brief commotion, but police maintained restraint, with Commissioner Kumar prioritising law and order.

Wangchuk's hunger strike was in protest of alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, and he had lost significant weight.

Anurag Kumar, a former special director in the Intelligence Bureau, assumed charge as Delhi Police chief just a day before this operation.

Within 24 hours of taking charge as the Delhi Police commissioner, Anurag Kumar oversaw the force's first major action with activist Sonam Wangchuk being shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated during his 21-day indefinite hunger strike.

The operation at Jantar Mantar on Saturday marked the first significant move under Kumar, a 1994-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer who assumed charge of the force on Friday.

Wangchuk's Health and Police Action

While the Delhi Police said Wangchuk was hospitalised for essential medical care on the advice of medical experts, police sources said the move could be seen as the first major operational decision under Kumar, who took charge as Delhi's police chief just a day earlier.

The early morning operation witnessed a brief commotion as some protesters attempted to obstruct the police action, but officers said personnel exercised restraint and shifted Wangchuk safely to the government hospital for treatment.

Commissioner's Directives and Background

A senior police source said Kumar has conveyed to officers that maintaining law and order would remain his foremost priority.

"The commissioner has directed all district and unit heads to ensure there is no breach of law and order anywhere in the city," the source said.

Kumar, a former special director in the Intelligence Bureau, has nearly two decades of experience in the agency, where he handled key assignments related to Kashmir, VIP security and Left Wing Extremism.

He also served at the Indian mission in Washington and has been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

He succeeded Satish Golcha, who had headed Delhi Police since August 2025.

Following the appointment, Golcha has been directed to report to the lieutenant governor for his next posting after handing over the charge.

Protest Context and Allegations

Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Doctors monitoring him had said he had lost nearly 9.5 kg during the fast, while his blood pressure and blood sugar levels remained under close observation.

In a statement, Delhi Police said the activist was shifted for "essential medical care" following expert medical advice and in compliance with the high court's orders.

It also appealed to protesters to end their agitation peacefully and vacate the protest site.

Following the police action, Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijit Dipke alleged on social media that protesters were detained and subjected to police action during the exercise.