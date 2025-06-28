Op Sindoor showed India's maritime dominance, deterred adversary: Navy chief

During Operation Sindoor, Indian naval ships, submarines and aircraft were operationally ready and deployed, projecting strength and preparedness to deter any "potential actions from our western adversary" in the maritime domain, Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said on Friday.

IMAGE: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi attends the 12th Key Leader Engagement hosted virtually by Commander of the United States Pacific Fleet, Admiral Stephen Thomas Koehler, involving 19 nations, June 26, 2025. Photograph: @indiannavy X/ANI Photo

"This rapid and measured response not only showcased our strategic reach and maritime dominance, but sent a clear message of resolve, forcing our adversary to plead for ceasefire, I would say, just in time," Admiral Tripathi said in his address at an investiture ceremony at the Nausena Bhawan in New Delhi.

The Chief of the Naval Staff also made a reference to India's decision to treat any act of terror as an act of war in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

"India's evolved approach to treat any act of terror as an act of war has added a new dimension to our operational outlook. Today, a notice to motoring could well be a notice to conflict and we must be prepared for this new normal," he asserted.

In technical terms, a "notice to motoring" means a notice to a ship to sail for an operation.

In his address, the CNS said, "As you all are well aware, during Operation Sindoor, our ships, submarines and aircraft were operationally ready and deployed, projecting strength and preparedness to deter any potential actions from our western adversary."

"This rapid and measured response not only showcased our strategic reach and maritime dominance but also sent a clear message of resolve, forcing our adversary to plead for ceasefire, I would say, just in time," he said.

Though he did not name Pakistan, the Navy chief sent out a clear message to the neighbouring country about India's resolve to combat terrorism, including cross-border terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched in the early hours of May 7 against several terror-infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

During a military press conference here on May 11, Director General of Naval Operations Vice Admiral AN Pramod had said the Indian Navy's carrier battle group, submarines and aviation assets were immediately deployed at sea with full combat readiness in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

The naval forces remained forward deployed in the northern Arabian sea in a "dissuasive and deterrent" posture, with full readiness to strike select targets at sea and on land, including Karachi, at a "time of our choosing", the DGNO had said.

The vice admiral had addressed the press conference along with his counterparts from the Army and Air Force.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that Operation Sindoor achieved all its objectives and succeeded in "injecting fear" in the minds of terrorists.

In his address on Friday, the CNS said, "As we navigate an era filled with a complex and rapidly-changing global security environment, the role of the Indian Navy is more critical than ever."

He said the shifting geopolitical and geostrategic landscape, along with various ongoing conflicts worldwide, has "significantly increased the frequency, diversity and complexity of our task".

As the fastest-growing service, the Indian Navy is continuously enhancing its operational capabilities by embracing cutting-edge technologies and inducting state-of-the-art ships, submarines, aircraft, unmanned systems, space-based assets and Al-driven platforms, Admiral Tripathi said.

"But while technology and platforms are critical enablers, it is the personnel behind these systems, their professionalism and never-say-die spirit that ensures our collective success," he asserted.

The CNS underlined that the Navy's "greatest asset, therefore, is not the steel of our warships or the sophistication of our machines", but rather the skill, spirit and commitment of its trained and dedicated workforce.

"It is their professionalism and dedication that can transform capability into combat power and platforms into instruments of national resolve. And I am happy to note that our personnel have always risen to the occasion, countering every challenge with determination and tactical acumen," he said.

Their selfless service and unwavering commitment have brought laurels for the Navy and the country time and again, Admiral Tripathi said.

Congratulating the awardees at the Naval Investiture Ceremony 2025, the Navy chief asserted that the occasion was a powerful symbol of the force's enduring spirit of "courage under fire" and "unwavering commitment to service before self".

Admiral Tripathi conferred the prestigious Yudh Seva Medal to Commodore Kartik Srimal for his professional conduct of exceptional order as the fleet operations officer of the Navy's Western Fleet during Operation Sankalp.

Marking a significant milestone, the Naval Investiture Ceremony was held in the newly-constructed Nausena Bhawan for the first time.

"Our awardees have demonstrated what it truly means to serve with honour -- whether in challenging operations at sea, executing complex missions in the air, conducting silent patrols beneath the sea, pursuing operational excellence or championing environmental stewardship -- their actions embody the very essence of our Navy's ethos," the CNS said.