Assam cop accused in Zubeen death case released from jail

Suspended Assam Police officer Sandipon Garg, cousin of the late singer Zubeen Garg, has been granted bail in the high-profile death case, reigniting calls for the truth to emerge amidst ongoing legal battles and conflicting investigation findings.

IMAGE: Singer Zubeen Garg. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Suspended Assam police officer Sandipon Garg, accused in singer Zubeen Garg's death, was released on bail on Monday after nearly a year in custody.

Sandipon Garg, Zubeen's cousin, stated that the truth about what happened in Singapore on September 19 needs to be known for his brother's soul to be free.

The Gauhati high court granted bail to Sandipon on October 16 and to another accused, Amritprava Mahanta, on October 9.

The Assam government plans to move the Supreme Court against the high court's decision to grant bail to two of the seven accused.

While Singapore Police and a Coroner's Court ruled out foul play, concluding Zubeen drowned while intoxicated, Assam authorities maintain their investigation will not be affected.

Suspended Assam police officer Sandipon Garg, an accused in the death case of singer Zubeen Garg, was released from Baksa district jail on bail on Monday, officials said.

The Gauhati high court granted Sandipon, who is also the cousin of the icon, bail on October 16, paving the way for his release after nearly a year in custody.

He has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the singer's death.

Accused Cousin Released On Bail

"People need to know the truth about what happened in Singapore on September 19. Only the truth can free my brother Zubeen Garg's soul," Sandipon, a suspended DSP, said after stepping out of the jail in Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region.

He expressed hope that the truth about the singer's death would emerge during the trial, adding, "The truth always wins, and it is the court that will decide what the truth is."

Zubeen Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had travelled to the Southeast Asian country to attend the fourth edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).

The high court had granted bail to another accused, Amritprava Mahanta, on October 9. She was released from Haflong sub-jail in Dima Hasao district after furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the same amount.

The singer's two personal security officers (PSOs), Nandeswar Borah and Paresh Baishya, were granted bail by a special court on September 23 in a disproportionate assets case but remain in custody in connection with the singer's death.

Conflicting Investigations And Legal Battle

Special director general of police (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta said on Sunday that the state government would move the Supreme Court against the high court's decision to grant bail to two of the seven accused.

A special leave petition (SLP) would be filed once the apex court reopens after the ongoing holidays, he said.

The others arrested in the case are NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma and band member Shekhar Jyoti Goswami.

The accused have been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and causing death by negligence.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probed the case after more than 60 FIRs were lodged across the state.

The Singapore Police Force, which conducted a separate investigation, concluded that there was no evidence of foul play.

A Singapore Coroner's Court also ruled out foul play, saying the singer-songwriter was severely intoxicated and drowned off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket.

Assam authorities have maintained that the findings of the Singapore investigation would not affect the case in the state.