Only those who...: Rijiju clarifies Modi's 'dimagi Naxals' remark

PM Narendra Modi's recent 'dimagi Naxal' comment has sparked a heated political debate.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the occasion of 80th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, in New Delhi on August 15, 2026. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Key Points Prime Minister Modi warned against 'dimagi Naxals' who manipulate policies and pose a threat to society, calling for their identification and isolation.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified that Modi's remark was aimed at those who support Maoists, reject the Indian Constitution, and back separatists, not opposition leaders.

Opposition leaders, including P Chidambaram, decried the remark as an attempt to stigmatise dissent, with Chidambaram proudly declaring himself a 'dimagi Naxal'.

BJP leaders, including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sambit Patra, condemned Chidambaram's stance, linking it to the perceived rise of Naxalism during the UPA government.

The controversy highlights a deepening ideological divide, with the BJP accusing the opposition of intellectual support for extremist ideologies and the opposition viewing it as an attack on critical voices.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dimagi Naxal" remark sparked a war of words between the opposition and the Bharatiya Janata Party, Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said the PM was not referring to opposition leaders but only to those who support Maoists and separatists and reject the Indian Constitution.

Addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday warned the country about "dimagi Naxals" who have allegedly entrenched themselves in the system and continue to pose a threat to society by manipulating policies.

He cautioned that "armed Naxals may have gone, but dimagi (intellectual) Naxals are lurking around" and called for "identifying and isolating" them.

The remark riled the opposition leaders who decried it as an attempt to stigmatise dissent and target those who question the government.

BJP's Clarification and Opposition's Reaction

In a post on X, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju said, "PM Narendra Modi ji didn't say opposition leaders are Dimagi Naxals."

"Only following are Dimagi Naxals: 1. Who support Maoists and reject the Indian Constitution. 2. Who stand with separatists & support Article 370. "4. Who want to cut chicken neck to separate North-East from India (sic)," he said in veiled reference to student activist Sarjeel Imam, who is in judicial custody in connection with a case under the anti-terror UAPA law.

Imam was arrested on August 25, 2020, and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for being one of the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi that left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera took a jibe at Rijiju with a post on X: "Brother Kiren Rijiju, get your counting right first, then we'll answer. After 1 and 2 comes 3, not 4."

"Entire Political Science's kamaal (The marvel of entire political science)," Congress' Jairam Ramesh said, responding to Khera's comment.

Earlier, senior Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram posted on X, "I am proud to be a 'dimagi Naxal'".

BJP Condemns Chidambaram's Stance

"Very unfortunate and highly damaging statement by respected former Home Minister of India," Rijiju said in another post on X, with correct numbers of the three points that he had earlier listed to explain who are 'dimagi Naxals'.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also condemned Chidambaram's remark, calling it "utterly irresponsible".

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Prasad said Prime Minister Modi's reference to "dimagi Naxal" meant those people who sit in air-conditioned rooms in Delhi, Mumbai, Patna and Kolkata and nurture the ideology of Maoism.

"They leverage their networks to secure funds and logistical support for the (Naxal) movement. Whenever they find themselves in a tight spot, they appear on television to justify the group's heinous crimes.

"And when the public seethes with anger over Maoist atrocities, these individuals pen scathing articles in prominent English newspapers in their defence," Prasad said. Such people are called "dimagi Naxals", the former Union minister added.

Accusations and Counter-Accusations

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra hit out at Chidambaram, saying although it's late, it is good that the Congress leader has accepted the title of "dimagi Naxal".

"Now we know why Naxalism prospered during your tenure as Home Minister and under the UPA government. Now we know why around 2000 policemen and CRPF jawans were killed fighting Naxalism during 2004-14," the BJP MP said in a post on X.

"Now, we know why more than 5000 Indians lost their lives to Naxal attacks under your government. Now, we know why as HM, you allowed 92 per cent of Naxal weapons to be looted from police armouries. Now, we know 183 districts remained hostage to Naxal violence in 2013," he added.

Taking on Chidambaram over his remarks, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Tawde said in a post on X, "At least the mask is off". Accepting a "dimagi Naxal" label proudly only confirms what India long suspected, the BJP national general secretary added.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey posted an old video of Chidambaram where he can be purportedly heard pitching against "acquiring" nuclear weapons and inducting them into Indian armed forces until there is a "full and proper debate" in the country and in Parliament about its need.

"Looking at the state of the world today, tell me if this statement by Chidambaram, a leader of Sonia Gandhi-led Congress, is the statement of a 'dimagi naxal' or not?" Dubey said on X.

In a post on X, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh also slammed Chidambaram, saying, "No surprise. He was the PMC (Project Management Consultant) of Saffron Terrorism - Bhagwa Atankwad project of UPA."

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said: "'Dimaagi Naxals' has hit them right where it hurts. It is such a delight to see them writhing like snakes in a sandpit."