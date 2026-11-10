Only Sharad Pawar, Sunetra can confirm NCP factions' merger: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis weighed in on the ongoing speculation about a potential merger between the Sharad Pawar and Sunetra Pawar-led NCP factions, while also detailing government efforts on drought relief, Mumbai's environmental challenges, and law enforcement.

FILE IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with his deputy CM Sunetra Pawar. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra/X

Key Points Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis stated on Tuesday that only Sharad Pawar and Sunetra Pawar could confirm a merger of NCP factions, and the BJP had not been informed.

Fadnavis deemed it unfair to compare Sunetra Pawar's leadership with her late husband Ajit Pawar, noting she is adapting to the situation.

The Chief Minister announced that final assistance for farmers in drought-affected areas would be declared soon, following advance aid provided last month.

Fadnavis addressed concerns about Mumbai's pollution from construction, stating the civic body was asked to enforce SOPs, and defended Mumbai Police regarding gang-related threats.

He expressed confidence that ongoing river-linking projects would help make Maharashtra drought-free in seven to eight years.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said only Sharad Pawar and Sunetra Pawar could clarify whether the two Nationalist Congress Party factions would merge, asserting that neither had informed the Bharatiya Janata Party about any such move.

He also said it would be unfair to compare deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar's leadership with that of her late husband Ajit Pawar.

Fadnavis was responding to questions about speculation over a merger of the two NCP factions while speaking to reporters at a Diwali gathering hosted by him at his official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai.

"If they (Sharad Pawar and Sunetra Pawar) decide to merge, they will come and tell us, because the merger cannot happen without us. Neither of them has told us anything yet," he said.

The merger buzz gained strength last week after several leaders of the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, including Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, met NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar, who was recently hospitalised for a chest infection.

Asked to compare Sunetra Pawar's leadership with that of her late husband, Fadnavis said, "Ajit Dada was a leader who had been tested over time. He had an immense understanding of Maharashtra and a deep knowledge of the state. Sunetra Pawar is now adapting to the situation. Comparing her with Ajit Dada would be unfair."

He said other senior NCP leaders were collectively managing the party.

Ajit Pawar, the then deputy CM and NCP president, died in an air crash on January 28. Sunetra Pawar subsequently became the NCP head and deputy CM in the Mahayuti government, which also comprises the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

Addressing Maharashtra's Drought Situation

On the drought situation in Maharashtra, the chief minister said, "We have already provided advance assistance. We will announce the final assistance for farmers soon."

The state government last month announced an advance assistance of Rs 5,000 each for eligible farmers in drought-affected areas ahead of Diwali.

Fadnavis said the government had undertaken detailed planning to ensure water and fodder availability in drought-hit areas, including mapping water sources village-wise and arranging supplies for livestock.

Farmers in orange-growing areas had raised concerns over restrictions on borewells, saying their trees could die without water and fresh plantations would take eight years to yield fruit, he noted.

He had accepted their demand to allow certain borewell-related activities till December 15, along with measures for groundwater recharge, the CM said.

About water supply amid drought, Fadnavis said the government could not maintain a large fleet of tankers throughout the year and had to hire private ones when required.

The CM said GPS tracking had been introduced on tankers to monitor their movement and prevent irregularities.

"Ultimately, private tankers have to be hired. The government cannot keep so many tankers because what would it do with them during the rest of the year? The effort is to bring transparency into their functioning," he said.

Fadnavis expressed confidence that river-linking projects would help make Maharashtra drought-free in the long run.

"Once these river-linking projects are completed, there will be no drought. It will take seven to eight years, but once completed, Maharashtra will become drought-free," he said.

Projects involving diversion of surplus floodwater from western Maharashtra, bringing water into the Godavari basin and the Wainganga-Nalganga link, were being pursued, the CM informed.

Pune's Water Consumption and Mumbai's Urban Challenges

On Pune's water consumption, Fadnavis said the city required around 11 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water under prescribed norms but was using nearly 16 TMC annually, indicating possible leakages or unauthorised consumption.

The government would not deny additional water to Pune if required, but the city needed to rationalise its consumption, he said.

Asked about pollution in Mumbai caused by construction activities, Fadnavis said the city civic body had been asked to enforce standard operating procedures to minimise dust and pollution.

The ongoing tunnel projects would help ease traffic congestion in Mumbai after their completion in three to four years, he added.

Law and Order: Mumbai Police's Professionalism

Responding to a question on incidents of firing and threats allegedly linked to the Bishnoi gang and targeting prominent personalities, Fadnavis defended the Mumbai Police, saying the force was highly professional and several accused had been arrested.

"Mumbai Police are so professional that after a firing incident, they identify the accused, track them down and arrest them, even after they get off a train. Only Mumbai Police can do this," he said.

The CM dismissed concerns about the gang's activities as largely intended to intimidate people.

Last month, two persons fired at actor Tiger Shroff's car at the behest of a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, the city police have claimed.

Thirteen persons have been arrested in the case so far, according to the police.