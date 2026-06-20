'Only one Shiv Sena exists': Shah's dig at Uddhav

Amit Shah has strongly criticised Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of aligning with Congress.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a gathering after the launch of the Goddess Ambabai temple corridor project in Maharashtra's Kolhapur. Photograph: @AmitShah/X

Key Points Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly using infiltrators as a vote bank.

Shah declared that India is not a "dharmashala" and pledged to identify and expel all infiltrators.

He asserted that Eknath Shinde now leads the sole legitimate Shiv Sena, referencing an imminent split in Sena-UBT.

At least six Lok Sabha MPs from Sena-UBT are reportedly planning to defect to the ruling Shiv Sena.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took a sharp jibe at Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of sitting in Congress's lap and trying to turn infiltrators into a vote bank, warning that India is not a dharmashala.

Shah On Shiv Sena's Future And Infiltrator Policy

In an apparent reference to the imminent split in Thackeray-led Sena (UBT), Shah said that earlier people had to refer to the Shinde-led faction separately, but "now no faction remains, and there is only one Shiv Sena, which is headed by Eknath Shinde".

The Sena-UBT is staring at a crisis as at least six Lok Sabha MPs are believed to have revolted against Thackeray and are likely to cross over to the ruling Shiv Sena.

"These Congress leaders and Uddhav ji, who is sitting in the lap of the Congress, want to survive by turning infiltrators into a vote bank. I want to tell them clearly that this country is not a dharmashala (charitable shelter). Only those who belong to this country will live here," Shah said.

He said every infiltrator would be identified and expelled from the country.