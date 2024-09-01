News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Only 6.7% court infra at district level female-friendly: CJI

Only 6.7% court infra at district level female-friendly: CJI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 01, 2024 20:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Sunday said the fact that only 6.7 percent court infrastructure at the district level is female-friendly needs to be changed.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu being felicitated by Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud during the valedictory session of the 2-day National Conference of District Judiciary organised by the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi, September 1, 20224. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking at the 'National Conference of the District Judiciary', Chandrachud said it should be ensured that courts provide safe and accommodating environment for all members of the society.

 

"We must without any question, change the fact that only 6.7 percent of our court infrastructure at the district level is female-friendly. Is this acceptable today in a nation where at the basic level of recruitment in some states over 60 or 70 percent of the recruits are women? Our focus areas are on increasing accessibility measures which can be understood by carrying out infrastructural audits."

"Opening in-court medical facilities, creches and technological projects like e-seva Kendras and video conferencing devices. These endeavours aim to increase access to justice," said the CJI.

"Axiomatically, we must also ensure that our courts provide a safe and accommodating environment for all members of our society, particularly for groups such as women and other vulnerable groups such as persons with disability, members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and people across the socio-economic landscape," the CJI said.

Chandrachud said that with the increasing number of women coming into the judiciary, the biases which we may unwittingly have towards our colleagues at the bar and the bench must be confronted.

He also disclosed that at the recently concluded the first-ever National Lok Adalat, almost 1,000 cases were disposed of amicably within five working days.

The two-day function was organised by the Supreme Court.

President Droupadi Murmu delivered the valedictory address and also unveiled the flag and insignia of the Supreme Court, a statement issued by the apex court said on Friday.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Justice Surya Kant also addressed the gathering.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
UP woman judge alleges harassment, CJI seeks report
UP woman judge alleges harassment, CJI seeks report
Why Does Supreme Court Have Few Lady Judges?
Why Does Supreme Court Have Few Lady Judges?
Raise demand for 50% women in judiciary: CJI
Raise demand for 50% women in judiciary: CJI
Karunaratne hits half-ton to keep SL afloat at Lord's
Karunaratne hits half-ton to keep SL afloat at Lord's
Auto sales decline for 2nd consecutive month in August
Auto sales decline for 2nd consecutive month in August
GST collections rise 10% to Rs 1.75 lakh cr in Aug
GST collections rise 10% to Rs 1.75 lakh cr in Aug
Archer Rakesh enters Paris Paralympics quarters
Archer Rakesh enters Paris Paralympics quarters

More like this

When India got her first female Supreme Court judge

When India got her first female Supreme Court judge

After Indira Banerjee, SC left with 3 women judges

After Indira Banerjee, SC left with 3 women judges

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances