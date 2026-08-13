Only 39% productivity in monsoon session, rues RS chairman

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan has voiced "deep concern" over the significant disruptions that plagued the recent monsoon session, leading to a mere 39 per cent productivity and hindering meaningful debate on crucial national issues.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan conducts the proceedings of the House during themMonsoon session of Parliament, New Delhi on August 13, 2026 . Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan expressed "deep concern" over persistent disorder and frequent disruptions during the Monsoon Session, which derailed parliamentary business.

The monsoon session recorded a low productivity of 39.17 per cent, with the House functioning for only 37 hours and 49 minutes.

Despite disruptions, 12 Bills were either passed or returned, fulfilling core legislative duties.

Opposition parties protested issues including police action on NEET paper leak students and alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Radhakrishnan urged members to uphold the dignity of the House and discharge parliamentary responsibilities in the highest traditions of Indian democracy.

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on August 13, Thursday, expressed "deep concern" over disruptions that "derailed" the business of the House during the monsoon session.

As he adjourned the House sine die, he urged the members to uphold the dignity of the august House and discharge their parliamentary responsibilities in the highest traditions of Indian democracy.

Monsoon Session Productivity and Disruptions

During the monsoon session that started on July 20, Radhakrishnan highlighted that 12 Bills were either passed or returned even as the productivity was only 39 per cent because of disruptions.

"As the 271st session of the Rajya Sabha draws to a close, I reflect on its proceedings with a deep concern. It is a matter of regret that the session was marked by persistent disorder and frequent disruptions, which repeatedly derailed the business of the House," the Chairman said.

The loss of precious working hours also deprived the House of meaningful discussion and debate on matters of national importance, he added.

The Upper House saw several disruptions and adjournments as Opposition parties were protesting on several issues, including police action on students protesting against NEET paper leak and alleged theft of donations at Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Legislative Duties Fulfilled Amidst Challenges

Despite the disruptions, Radhakrishnan noted that the House managed to fulfil its core legislative duties by considering, passing or returning 12 Bills.

"Things would certainly have been different if we had collectively participated, contributed our valuable inputs and engaged in meaningful deliberations," he observed.

Elaborating on the performance, the chairman said the House functioned for only 37 hours and 49 minutes, recording a productivity of 39.17 per cent.

As many as 285 starred questions were raised while there were 380 zero hour submissions and 380 special mentions. Only 16 questions, 52 zero hour submissions and 93 special mentions could be taken up.

Upholding Parliamentary Standards

Radhakrishnan rued that members did not make the fullest use of the opportunities to raise the voice of the people.

"As the House of Elders, this august chamber has a unique responsibility to uphold reasoned debate, dignified dissent and thoughtful legislation. Repeated disruptions ultimately affect the trust and aspirations of the people. We must therefore strive to uphold the highest standards of parliamentary conduct and preserve the dignity and sanctity of this institution," he said.

The chairman informed that an orientation programme was organised for the newly elected and nominated members.

The two-day programme provided valuable insights into parliamentary practice, procedure and the standards of conduct expected of members. As many as 35 members attended the programme.

"I hope that when we meet again, we shall do so with a renewed resolve to uphold the dignity of this august house and discharge our parliamentary responsibilities in the highest traditions of our democracy, thereby strengthening our democratic institutions and our democracy at all times," Radhakrishnan said.